And it shows: Her raw portrayal in Unbelievable earned her a Golden Globe nomination for best actress in a TV motion picture. Her role as Zoe Murphy in Dear Evan Hansen demands a high-wire act of mixing gravitas into a comedy of errors and also belting out the Broadway tunes of the original hit play. (Kaitlyn honed the comic timing on sitcoms like Last Man Standing. She got her musical chops growing up and now singing and songwriting with her younger sister Mady as the duo Beulahbelle.) "I do things that scare me sometimes, but I'm almost addicted to that feeling," says Kaitlyn.