The Fabletics co-founder is officially expanding her wellness empire into the nutrition category with INBLOOM, her newest business venture.

Kate Hudson has been bottling up some big news, and she's finally ready to spill the details.

ICYMI, the Fabletics co-founder gave Instagram followers a sneak peek of her secret project back in June. In an Instagram video, Hudson dances around her kitchen, enthusiastically shaking a bottle of what appears to be your average green juice. But, much like the athleisure the actress-turned-entrepreneur brings to market, there's really nothing "average" about these juices.

"That was my energy drink!" Hudson says of the green juice featured in her June Instagram video. More specifically, Hudson's video shows her shaking up a bottle of Energy Shift, one of six wellness supplements from her new holistic nutrition brand, INBLOOM.

"I've always believed that [beauty and health] start from how we treat our bodies and what we feed them and how we supplement," Hudson tells Shape of the inspiration behind INBLOOM, a business venture she's been quietly working on for the last two years. Expanding her wellness empire into the nutrition category feels like "a natural extension" of what she's been building with Fabletics since 2013, she adds.

As of now, INBLOOM features six powder supplements, each focusing on a different area of wellness. The blends are made with whole-food ingredients derived from all-natural sources, including a variety of adaptogens, herbs, nutrients, and vitamins. The powder supplements are also free of synthetics, unnecessary fillers, and anything genetically modified, per Hudson's specifications, she shares. "I prefer all-natural things," she says. "[By] utilizing very specific plant-based vitamins, mushrooms, adaptogens—things that can [help manage daily] stressors—we calm our stressors down holistically." (Related: 10 Weird Ways Your Body Reacts to Stress)

Granted, "all-natural" often translates to a higher price point. But Hudson says affordability is just as important to her as quality: INBLOOM supplements range from $49 to $59 per canister (which come in 4-ounce, 6-ounce, and 21-ounce varieties).

"I wanted to approach [building INBLOOM] from a consumer perspective," explains Hudson. "Making sure it's a very competitive price point [and that it features] premium ingredients, is everything. My goal is to make wellness more accessible."

"Wellness is expensive, and it shouldn't be," she adds. "This idea of the world of wellness being an exclusive world is something I don't want to partake in. It should be absolutely inclusive. The more demand you have, the less expensive it becomes, and the more people we can get involved in this world of wellness, the more people will be able to afford it. That's my ultimate mission." (Related: 8 Fitness Pros Making the Workout World More Inclusive—and Why That's Really Important)

Starting August 3, all INBLOOM supplements will be available for presale at tobeinbloom.com. Here, a taste of what to expect from Hudson's new holistic nutrition brand.

INBLOOM Powder Supplements

Essential Elements

Image zoom INBLOOM

Packed with protein-rich spirulina, stress-reducing ashwagandha (which boasts tons of potential health benefits in addition to stress relief, from increased muscle mass to improved brain function), B vitamins, and shiitake and maitake mushrooms, INBLOOM's Essential Elements supplement aims to be a more exciting alternative to your boring multivitamin pill. Bonus: This one tastes "berry-ish" with only a "hint" of greens, says Hudson. (Related: The Health Benefits of Mushrooms That Make Them One of the Hottest New Superfoods)

Brain Flow

Image zoom INBLOOM

If you're searching for a tasty energy boost to replace your usual coffee fix, look no further than INBLOOM's Brain Flow supplement.

Ingredients such as ginkgo (an herb linked to better heart health, reduced stroke risk, and improved brain function), ashwagandha, bacopa (a plant often used in Ayurvedic medicine to help improve memory and provide anti-inflammatory benefits), and lion's mane mushroom (which is believed to contain compounds that help stimulate brain cell growth) work together to clear away brain fog and enhance focus. Hudson says the supplement's "good, chocolatey taste" can work just as well in a hot cocoa mixture as it can in a smoothie.

Beauty Aura

Image zoom INBLOOM

The supplement not only boasts a delicious berry taste, but also comes in a beautiful peachy-pink color, which Hudson says she loves.

Dream Sleep

Image zoom INBLOOM

If you're big on winding down before bed with a mug of tea (same), Dream Sleep is about to become your new go-to supplement. A soothing formula made with snooze-friendly ingredients such as magnesium and chamomile, Dream Sleep can help reduce stress so you can drift to sleep faster and stay asleep longer.

Energy Shift

Image zoom INBLOOM

Need a midday energy boost to stave off that dreaded afternoon slump? INBLOOM's Energy Shift has you covered. A matcha blend with a hint of citrus, Energy Shift includes L-theanine to help relieve stress and anxiety, plus immune-boosting beta-glucans, and anti-inflammatory ginger.

Hudson says this one tastes like "an amazing iced tea"—perfect for a healthy, summery pick-me-up.

Green Protein