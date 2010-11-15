Her revelation comes months after she promised 2020 was going to be "the year of me."

At the turn of the decade, Kelly Osbourne declared that 2020 was the year she was going to start focusing on herself.

"2020 is going to be the year of me," she wrote in an Instagram post back in December. "It's time to put myself first, stop taking on other people's sh*t and be the badass sober women I was born to be."

The reality star recently proved that she's staying true to her word by quietly revealing her incredible weight loss transformation.

To back up for a second, you might have noticed that Osbourne has been looking noticeably different lately. That said, she never addressed what exactly was different about her until now.

In early August, she shared a selfie flaunting her newly dyed purple hair. Several of Osbourne's fans swooned over her chic 1920s-style updo, but one of the comments by Olivia TuTram Mai (TV personality Jeannie Mai's mom) complimented her weight loss. (Related: People Are Heated About the Headlines Celebrating Adele's Weight Loss)

"Oh my gosh you lost a lot [of] weight," Mai wrote. "That's right mamma Mai," replied Osbourne. "I lost 85 pounds since I last saw you. Can you believe it?"

ICYDK, Osbourne was only 17 years old when MTV started documenting her family life on the reality show, The Osbournes. Since then, she's been taunted and criticized by tabloids—not so much for her wild-child ways, but for her weight, the former Shape cover star told us. "I was called fat and ugly in the press almost my entire life," she shared. "I understand that being judged by others comes with the territory, but it broke my heart and ruined my self-esteem. It sets you up to hate yourself in a huge way. I was so angry about the things people said about me."

Back in 2009, Osbourne went on Dancing With the Stars and, despite struggling with her eating habits at first, lost 20 pounds by focusing on her diet and nutrition, she said. "I'd fill up on French fries and pizza all day and wonder why I wasn't losing weight," she shared. "In the very beginning, I kept getting sick during rehearsals because I was eating such terrible, fatty food and feeling so exhausted."

Her dance partner, Louis van Amstel, eventually gave her some healthy eating tips, suggesting that she go on a high-protein, low-carb diet to help her stay energized, Osbourne told us. "Then I started losing weight and realized, 'Oh, it's true what they say: Diet and exercise really work!'" she said. (These before-and-after weight loss transformations will inspire you to crush your next goal.)

However, once she hung up her dancing shoes, Osbourne began to struggle again with her weight. "I didn't like it one bit," she told Shape. "I thought, 'Kelly, you've come this far, let's see what you can really do!'" To get back on track, she decided to hire a trainer and stayed active by going on hikes with her mom. A month later, she began hitting the gym.

For Osbourne, the hardest part about going to the gym wasn't working out; it was feeling insecure about her body while exercising, she told us. "I would look at myself and think, 'Ugh!'" she explained. "To get to the gym, when you already don't like yourself, is really hard."

Despite the challenges, Osbourne stuck to her workout routine and stayed motivated by getting her friends to join her for workout classes, she said. By 2011, Osbourne had dropped another 30 pounds, bringing her weight loss to a total of 50 pounds. (Related: Why Having a Fitness Buddy Is the Best Thing Ever)

Since then, Osbourne has had ups and downs in her weight loss journey. In 2012, she switched to a vegan diet to help her stay on track with healthy eating, according to The Daily Express. "I used to think being a vegan was boring," she wrote on social media at the time, according to the outlet. "Now I have more fun with food than I ever have before."

After that, Osbourne, who's struggled with drug and alcohol abuse since she was 13 years old, experienced a relapse, which put her health on the backburner again. (Related: Celebs Who Battled Addiction Through Healthy Habits)