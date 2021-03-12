How Kelsea Ballerini Is Finding Her Confidence In Quarantine

Only you could argue that the reset had begun much earlier. In November, when she and Evans sold their downtown Nashville condo — the one this close to the interstate, with its thrumming cars and sirens — they included in the sale all the furniture "down to the silverware," so they could start with a blank slate in a leafy nearby suburb. She credits the epic pause for bringing her, quite literally, to her senses. "It wasn't until May that we couldn't sleep in the condo because we noticed the noise for the first time," she says. "Before that, we were on a tour bus all the time." Now her labradoodle, Dibs, who is typically dog-sat by Kelsea's mom for those touring stretches, is curled up on the floor by her feet, his white fur blending into the shag.