"Beauty isn't what you look like. It's about how you feel," says Kristen Bell, a mom of two. With that in mind, Bell has embraced a mostly makeup-free life throughout the pandemic. "Although when I need a pick-me-up, I throw on a little mascara or lip balm," she says.

And while Bell is going easy in the beauty realm, she's actually carving out more time for workouts.

"Most days, I run or lift weights for at least 30 minutes," she says. "Or I'll take a CrossFit class on indoorphins.com. But if I don't have the energy, I refuse to beat myself up. Instead, I'll do a 10-minute meditation or stretch class on YouTube to prioritize myself."

Her go-to piece of loungewear to slip into afterward: A Pangaia hoodie (Buy It, $150, thepangaia.com) and matching track pants (Buy It, $120, thepangaia.com). "I'm not sure I'm able to wear real clothes again, and I'm OK with that," she says.

That is a perfect example of Bell's self-care philosophy: "It shouldn't be a big event," she says. "No one should wait for an outing to take care of themselves. It should be something that happens many times a day in different ways. For me, it could be calling up a friend to watch my children when they're being feral and turning my house upside down, or taking a minute to apply a body butter that puts me in a meditative mindset." (FTR, Happy Dance All Over Whipped Body Butter + CBD [Buy It, $30, ulta.com] is her post-shower essential.)

Sneaking away to work on a puzzle, falling asleep wearing a sheet mask, and incorporating CBD into her health and skin routines are other frequent acts of self-care.

"When I started taking Lord Jones CBD tinctures [Buy It, $55, lordjones.com], I was able to turn down the volume on the millions of things going through my head," says Bell. She went on to collaborate with the brand to launch her own CBD skin-care line called Happy Dance. "It's high quality, affordable, and delightful, and 1 percent of profits go to A New Way of Life, a Black-owned organization founded by Susan Burton that provides housing and support for women rebuilding their lives after prison," she says.

