Nothing in Kristin Cavallari's life is perfect, and to the mom of three, that's totally OK.

“That just seems exhausting. The older I’ve gotten, the more I’ve let go of perfection. I’m happier when my outfit, makeup, and home are a bit undone, lived in, and effortless,” says Cavallari, who moved into a new house in Tennessee a few months ago, after announcing that she was getting divorced. “It has the best energy, and I’ve gotten to make it my own — it’s become a sanctuary,” she says.

And while she does miss the beaches of Southern California — "staring at the ocean puts everything into perspective and makes my problems seem so small," she says — Cavallari has been able to get into a groove in her new home. Two things that contribute to that: At 5 a.m., she wakes up to work out. “I lift weights and do other muscle-building moves, like lunges, squats, and pull-ups, while my kids sleep. It’s the alone time I need before the chaos begins,” she says.

Then, often at the end of the day, she steps into her infrared sauna, leaving her phone outside the door. “It’s an amazing, therapeutic sweat session, and I can completely check out for 30 minutes," she says. "Sometimes I use a eucalyptus essential oil during a session. I find it uplifting....I sleep like a baby afterward." (See: How to Use Essential Oils)

Downtime is key, but Cavallari adds that getting dressed up and applying makeup for work brings lots of joy too. “Accessories and makeup instantly alter my mood and set the tone for my day. I love putting together an outfit,” she says. For a boost of confidence before a big meeting, she turns to this Uncommon James Medallion Necklace (Buy It, $62, uncommonjames.com) and Gianvito Rossi leopard-print mules (Buy It, $448, net-a-porter.com).

