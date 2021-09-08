"I'm such a homebody by nature. If I could just stay in all day, that would be fine. I really have to push myself. That's what I've done socially since I've been in London. I've made some great friends, and I've gotten out and walked around and really made the most of it. There are a lot of things I want to do and a lot of things I want to prove. The only way you can do that is if you're willing to fail. You've got to step out on the ledge and hope that it works out. Sometimes it doesn't, and you get your heart broken, but you've got to take that chance. In the long run, it's worth it to be bold."