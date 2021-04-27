How Fitness Helps Author and Editor Meaghan Murphy Lead a High-Energy Life
Author and Woman's Day Editor-in-Chief Meaghan Murphy is known for her endless energy reserves. The key components to staying so chipper: a fitness routine and a gratitude practice.
I am happiest when I'm awake before my kids and the rest of the world. It's when no one is emailing me, no one is texting me — the morning is my own, and it's when I feel fully charged. In the same respect, I need to work out. Exercise is my magic. It's my medicine that I need to take to function, even if that means heading out to a class at 5:15 a.m., sitting in my gym clothes until three o'clock when I'm finally able to go out for a run, or squeezing in a Peloton workout between Zoom calls and not showering until later in the evening. I call it "cheating the day."
I'm not loyal to any one workout, either. Pre-pandemic, I'd power through an SLT class one day, and an Orangetheory or a hot barre class the next. But no matter how many classes I've taken, there's always this moment in the middle of a workout when I think I just can't go on. To muscle through it, I tell myself that 'I'm a person who does hard things, so I can do hard things in the gym and in life.' It also helps that I draw energy from those around me. If the person next to me in a dance class is killing it, I want to kill it too.
Along with a workout, my daily gratitude practice is a non-negotiable. Every day, I actively say aloud the things that made me say "yay" today, which is something I find joy in or actively pause and think, "That's pretty awesome." I keep record of them all on a "yay list" on I have on Instagram because I wholeheartedly believe that having an attitude of gratitude is mandatory for happiness — you cannot be happy if you do not have a grateful heart in some way, shape, or form. (Related: TikTokkers Are Listing the Obscure Things They Love About People and It's So Therapeutic)
The key to this upbeat energy is staying flexible with your plans. My workout of the day might look a little different, depending on the circumstances of my life, but I make an effort to see it through in some capacity.
That's the beauty of the principles listed in my new book Your Fully Charged Life (Buy It, $19, amazon.com) — if you have a tool kit, even when life throws you curve balls, you can adjust.
Shape Magazine, April 2021 issue
