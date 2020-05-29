Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

The actor and skin cancer survivor has figured out the secret to easy sun protection—and you should copy her moves.

After being diagnosed with skin cancer in her 30s, Michelle Monaghan doesn't mess around when it comes to sun protection.

The actor first discovered a mole on her leg with the help of her husband, Peter White. "My husband is from Australia, where they have a high incidence of skin cancer and receive a lot of education about it," says Monaghan. "He was very familiar with the ABCDEs [a mnemonic that helps you recognize skin cancer by seeing if the mole or growth is Asymmetrical, has Border irregularity, Color variation, a Diameter greater than a pencil eraser, or is Evolving in size, shape, or color] and noticed a mole on my calf that worried him." (Related: These Skin Cancer Pictures Can Help You Spot a Suspicious Mole)

At the time, Monaghan knew very little about skin cancer; she didn't even have a dermatologist, she says. "My husband encouraged me to get a skin check for months and then finally put his foot down and I went."

At first, even Monaghan's dermatologist thought the mole was "probably fine," she says. But they removed it anyway and analyzed the mole for skin cancer cells, just to be safe. "Turns out, it was melanoma," she says. ICYDK, melanoma is one of the most dangerous forms of skin cancer, but if it's caught early, it's usually curable, according to the Skin Cancer Foundation. (Related: Your Skin Cancer Risk, Ranked By State)

Since then, Monaghan says she's been much more committed to protecting her skin. "I grew up on a farm in the middle of the country and I didn’t wear a lot of sunscreen—I just ran wild and had a lot of fun," she shares. "Now, every morning, I shower, apply deodorant, brush my teeth, and then put on sunscreen no matter what."

Curious about the rest of her beauty routine and skin-care tips? Here's how she keeps it cute with sun protection top of mind.

Her No-Fail Sun Safety Strategy

How She Gears Up for Outdoor Activities

"Everyone in my family is super active so I keep EltaMD UV Active Broad-Spectrum SPF 50+ Sunscreen (Buy It, $29, dermstore.com) on my kitchen island. No one has any excuse not to apply it before we head out (although I am a nagger about it). I also wear a bandana around my neck so that it and my chest are covered—I think it's quite chic."

"When I’m surfing, I wear a rashguard vest and even leggings; I really don’t want to expose my skin any more than I have to. And when I’m in the pool I wear the Top Knot hat. It has an elastic opening for your top knot or high ponytail to go through it and it dries really fast. My daughter loves it, too."

"But if I’m poolside or traveling, I wear a Janessa Leoné straw hat. I’ve kept it collapsed in a bag for like 12 hours and it still looks amazing." (Related: The Best Hats to Protect Your Skin This Summer)

She Doesn't Skimp On Regular Skin Exams

"I err on the side of caution and head to my dermatologist anytime I see something that looks off. If there’s a mole that my derm thinks is probably okay, I say, 'Well is there any reason not to take it off? Let’s just do it.'" (Here's exactly how often you really need to have a skin exam.)