“I’m very passionate about helping women and children. I’ve been an ambassador for a kids help line for many years. In Australia they can call for free and speak to a professional anytime. We also support Harvest Home, a shelter for pregnant women and new mothers in Los Angeles, and the Royal Hospital for Women in Australia. As a family, we donated to 29 organizations [when the coronavirus pandemic began], and Kora is part of the BeautyUnited initiative for first responders in America and Australia. We had already been donating to the Equal Jus­tice Initiative. We also donate to Black Lives Matter and the NAACP.”