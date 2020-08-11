Years of modeling made Australia native Miranda Kerr a seriously sharp entrepreneur. She created the Kora Organics line of skincare products and Love. Joy. Bliss furniture by Miranda Kerr Home. The mom of three—Flynn, 9, with actor Orlando Bloom; and Hart, 2, and Myles, 1 in October, with husband Evan Spiegel (the Snap CEO)—shares what she’s made of.
“I wake up at 5:30 a.m. and have 32 ounces of filtered water with lemon, 32 ounces of celery juice, and a heavy metal detox smoothie . I’ve been doing kriya yoga meditation for years, along with yoga stretches. Then a shower and self care with Kora products. I’m done before the kids wake up, and I’m ready for my day.”
“Being a mother makes me feel strong. You would do anything for your children, no matter what. There’s so much strength in that.”
“I started out having no idea how to run a business. I had a vision of an organic brand, and my passion was in creating these products—that was the first step. Knowing my strengths is really important. I try my best to listen to my team, because to be a good leader, you have to be a good listener.”
“I’m very passionate about helping women and children. I’ve been an ambassador for a kids help line for many years. In Australia they can call for free and speak to a professional anytime. We also support Harvest Home, a shelter for pregnant women and new mothers in Los Angeles, and the Royal Hospital for Women in Australia. As a family, we donated to 29 organizations [when the coronavirus pandemic began], and Kora is part of the BeautyUnited initiative for first responders in America and Australia. We had already been donating to the Equal Justice Initiative. We also donate to Black Lives Matter and the NAACP.”
“You can eat lots of fresh fruits and vegetables and organic produce, but being happy and enjoying that food with others is just as important. I apply that in all areas of my life. I’m like 80 percent good girl and 20 percent naughty.” (Related: Why the 80/20 Rule Is the Gold Standard of Dietary Balance)
“When I was little, she said two things that stuck with me: ‘Let your little light shine’ and ‘If you’re going to do something, do it right.’ Every day, I think of those two things: Am I letting my light shine? Am I giving this 100 percent? Because if I’m not, I’m not gonna bother doing it.”
Photographer: Erez Sabag, @erezsabag // Hair and makeup: Karina Vega, @karinavegahair // Styling: Jessica Paster, @highheelprncess // Photo Assistant: Kristal Fox // Creative Director: Noah Dreier, @noahdreier // Photo Director: Toni Loggia, @toniloggia