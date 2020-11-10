It would be easy to see this Miss Universe turned actor and swimsuit cover model with the football-star boyfriend as leading a charmed life, but then you’d miss how hardworking she has been throughout her career. Olivia has steadily built a TV and film résumé, with three credits this year alone: starring roles in movies The Swing of Things and Venus as a Boy and a part in the series Paradise City, in which you can witness her virtuoso cello playing. And at 28, she’s on her fourth fashion line; the latest, for Macy’s, called Culpos X Inc., is a joint project with Sophia and older sister Aurora. “Every collaboration is filled with pieces that are interchangeable for dressing up or dressing down and staples that people will continue to go back to,” says Olivia, who was intent on making the line affordable. “I’m the middle child of five. When one person grew out of something, the next one got it.”