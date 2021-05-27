The all-around inspiring human knows what it's like to be tested both personally and professionally and is now harnessing the strength she's gained from those experiences into resilience she plans to use in the upcoming Games.

She's the only female track and field athlete to ever win six Olympic gold medals, and alongside Jamaican sprinter Merlene Ottey, she's the most decorated track and field Olympian of all time. Clearly, Allyson Felix is no stranger to a challenge. She faced a nine-month hiatus in 2014 due to a hamstring injury, sustained significant ligament tears after falling from a pull-up bar in 2016, and was forced to undergo an emergency C-section in 2018 when she was diagnosed with severe pre-eclampsia during pregnancy with her daughter child Camryn. After she emerged from the traumatic episode, Felix ended up cutting ties with her then-sponsor Nike, after publicly expressing her disappointment with what she says was unfair compensation as a postpartum athlete.

But that experience — and all the other personal and professional challenges that came before it — ultimately helped prepare Felix for the life-altering record-scratch of a year known as 2020.

"I think I was just in the spirit of fighting," Felix tells Shape. "I had been through so much adversity in my career coming after the birth of my daughter, contract-wise, and the literal fight for my health and my daughter's health. So, when the pandemic hit and then there was the news of the 2020 Olympics being postponed, I was already in this mindset of, 'there is so much to overcome that this is just another thing.'"

That's not to say 2020 was an easy year for Felix — but knowing she wasn't alone helped ease some of the uncertainty. "Obviously it was in a different way because the whole world was going through it and everyone was experiencing so much loss, so it did feel like I was going through it with other people," she says. "But I had some experience with hardship."

Drawing on the strength that propelled her through other tough times is what Felix says helped her soldier on, even as her typical training regimen was turned upside down and she, along with the rest of the world, endured the daily anxiety of the unprecedented global crisis. But there was something else that pushed Felix forward, even on her toughest days, she says. And that was gratitude. "I remember those days and nights being in the NICU and at that time, obviously competing was the furthest thing from my mind — it was all just about feeling grateful to be alive and grateful that my daughter was here," she explains. "So in the midst of the disappointment of the Games being postponed and things not looking the way I'd imagined, at the end of the day, we were healthy. There's so much gratitude in those basic things that it really put everything into perspective."

"It's important to me to shine a light on causes like the maternal mortality crisis facing Black women and advocating for women and trying to move toward more equality," she says. "I think about my daughter and the kids in her generation, and I don't want them to have these same fights. As an athlete, it can be scary to speak out because people are interested in you for your performance, so to shift and talk about things that affect myself and my community was something that doesn't come naturally to me. But it was becoming a mother and thinking about this world my daughter will grow up in that prompted me to feel the need to speak out on those things." (Read more: Why the U.S. Desperately Needs More Black Female Doctors)

Felix says that becoming a mother has also helped cultivate kindness and patience toward herself — something that's adorably evident in her commercial in the upcoming Bridgestone Olympic and Paralympic campaign for Tokyo 2020. The ad shows the unbelievably accomplished athlete just trying to prevent her toddler from flushing her phone down the toilet — a scene many parents can likely relate to.

"Being a mom has shifted my motivation and desire," shares Felix. "I've always been really naturally competitive, and I've always had that desire to win, but now as a parent, the reason why is different. I really want to show my daughter what it's like to overcome adversity and what hard work is like and how character and integrity are important to anything you do. So, I really look forward to the days when I can tell her about these years and show her pictures of her being [with me during] training and all that stuff that has shifted who I am as an athlete." (Related: This Woman's Incredible Journey to Motherhood Is Nothing Short of Inspiring)

Felix has also had to change the expectations she has of her body, which has been her ultimate career tool for nearly two decades. "It's been a really interesting journey," she says. "Being pregnant was amazing to see what the body can do. I trained throughout my pregnancy and felt strong and it made me really embrace my body. But giving birth and coming back was really challenging because you know what your body did before and you're constantly comparing it and trying to get back and it's this really ambitious goal. For me, it didn't happen right away. So there were really doubts in my mind, like 'am I ever going to get back to where I once was [with my fitness]? Can I be even better than that?' I had to just be kind to myself — it's a really humbling experience. Your body is really capable of such amazing things, but it's about giving it time to do what it needs to do."

Felix says a big part of learning to love and appreciate her postpartum body has been to opt out of the constant deluge of social media messages targeting women. "We're in this age of 'the snapback' and 'if you don't look a certain way two days after giving birth, then what are you doing with your life,'" she says. "It's about not subscribing to that and, even as a professional athlete, having to check myself. [Being] strong looks a lot of different ways, and it's not just this one image we have in our minds — there are so many different ways to be strong, and it's about just embracing that." (Related: Mothercare's Campaign Features Real Postpartum Bodies)

One new way Felix has embraced her strength is to integrate Peloton workout classes into her regular routine, even teaming up with the company (alongside eight other elite athletes) to curate a Champion Collection of recommended workouts and playlists. "The Peloton instructors are so good — I love Jess and Robin, Tunde, and Alex. I mean you feel like you know them going through all the different rides and runs!" she says. "It was actually my husband who got me into Peloton — he was really hardcore and was like, 'I think this can help your training' because, for me, it was always a challenge going for longer runs or getting that extra work in. So it was great with the pandemic, especially with a young daughter. And I also use it for recovery rides, yoga, stretching — it's really now incorporated into my actual training plan."

While she may modestly admit to huffing and puffing along with the everyone else during at-home workouts, Felix is still one of the world's most elite athletes. As she prepares for the Olympic Trials after a year-long delay, she says she's feeling good. "I'm feeling really excited, and hopefully everything goes smoothly and I can make my fifth Olympic team — I'm just embracing it all," she says. "I think this Olympics is going to look different than any other we've ever seen, and I think it's going to be bigger than just sports — to me, that's really cool. This will hopefully be a time of healing for the world and the first big global event of coming together, so I'm just feeling really hopeful right now."

As she pushes forward after so many setbacks, Felix is clear that in addition to creating a better world for her daughter, her driving force is now self-compassion — even on the days when motivation is lacking.