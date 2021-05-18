Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Thanks to her new workout routine, a daily supplement habit, and her go-to skin-care products, Wilson is glowing on the inside and out.

"Until this past year — my year of health — I never properly considered wellness from all angles," Rebel Wilson tells Shape. "But I was turning 40 and thinking about freezing my eggs, and the experts told me that the healthier I am, the better the process can go. I get a little emotional when I ask myself why I didn't care about my health before this. It just wasn't a priority, and I didn't know how to do it right."

The actor kicked off her journey at an Austrian health retreat, "which flushed out every toxic substance possible in all sorts of crazy ways," she says. "While there I learned that moderate — not even fast paced — walking is the best way for me to lose unnecessary body fat."

As she walks, she listens to uplifting podcasts. "I like ones that spread positive messages, like Happy Place and On Purpose, and dating podcasts like U Up?" says Wilson.

All these changes have had an inside-out effect: "Now I feel that thing people talk about — if you're healthy on the inside, you glow on the outside," she says. "I don't want to sound superficial, and looks aren't everything, but I think I'm getting better looking with age."

Skin care and makeup simply enhance that. "I like SK-II and Charlotte Tilbury, and I'm always trying Korean face masks," the star says.