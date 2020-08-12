Ruby Rose Is a Self-Described Workaholic—These Are the Self-Care Practices That Help Her Reset

When Ruby Rose isn't starring as superheroes like Batwoman on TV, she’s launching into action to help others. The model, actor, champion of youth mental health, and LGBTQ advocate talks about using rest time to power up for what’s next.
“The strongest part of me isn’t my tattoos or shaved head or being outspoken or playing a superhero or being in action films. Vulnerability—that’s true strength. I know I need to be vulnerable if I’m getting defensive. I have to take a breath and say, 'Hold on. What is the fear? Is it that you want to be liked? Are you worried you’ll be taken the wrong way?' When I determine what the fear is, I can come to the issue with love and an open mind and let the rest melt away.” (Related: Ruby Rose Tells Haters to 'Stop Judging Others' After Being Called Anorexic)
“As a kid, people gave to help my mum and me survive, so we could have food on the table and she could go to university. I did volunteer work. I was in a church choir, and we would sing at nursing homes. Whether it’s working with [the LGBTQ advocacy group] GLAAD, teaching English in Laos, or building things in Kenya, I love to give back.”
“I meditate in the morning and at night. I know it sounds really cliché, but I write a gratitude list: five things I’m grateful for in the morning, some things I’d like to do that day, and then at nighttime five things that happened that day that I’m grateful for.”
“I’m involved in the U.K. organization Adopt a Grandparent. I was matched with a woman named Iris. I’ve been Skyping with her. For the exchange of time and love and care, you receive 10 times back. So I’ve been in discussions about bringing it to the United States and Australia.”
“As an Australian surfer, I love skateboarding and extreme sports like snowboarding. Lately, I’ve been going for a jog, taking the dogs for a walk, hiking, swimming, surfing—I’m definitely outdoors. Even if I watch a Pilates session, I get the mat outside. Then I’m feeling 500 pounds better than when I woke up—it is spiritual, physical, and emotional.” (And there's science to back that up. Here's how taking your workout outdoors can boost your mental and physical health.)
“Having finished Batwoman, I want to spend time re-centering, growing, reflecting, and becoming stronger. I’m a workaholic. I needed to ask, 'What do I wanna do? I’ll go where I feel happy and nourished and purposeful.'”
