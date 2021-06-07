"Those microplastics — there's no way we will ever clean them up," she says of the enormity of recouping the millions of metric tons estimated to be floating in the Atlantic's top layer alone. "No matter how many eyeglasses we make. No matter how many other material goods we create using them." But she and Kimber have an alternative goal. The partnership is really an act of radical kindness, "of inviting the world to see things from a different point of view in which we are one with nature," as Kimber puts it. Says Shailene: "What we can change is consuming that plastic in the first place. I'm always much more focused on the human side of the environmentalist mission because until we address that, nothing will happen."