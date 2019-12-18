Celebrity News

Should You Confront Your Friend About Their Shady Dating Behavior?
Brendan Morais may have some explaining to do over his Bachelor In Paradise love triangle involving Natasha Parker and Pieper James.
Aly Raisman, Simone Biles, and U.S. Gymnasts Give Damning Testimony On Sexual Abuse
"USA Gymnastics and the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee knew that I was abused by their official team doctor long before I was ever made aware of their knowledge," said Biles.
'Bridgerton' Star Nicola Coughlan Says Season 2 Will Be a 'Whole Lot Spicier'
No Duke of Hastings, no problem.
Shannen Doherty Is On a Mission to Show That People with Cancer 'Are Very Much Alive and Active'
Doherty was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015. Although she entered remission two years later, the Charmed alum announced in 2020 that her cancer had returned.
Jennifer Aniston Just Revealed Why She's Skipping the 2021 Emmy Awards
The actress scored a nomination for the HBO Max Friends reunion special.
Julianne Hough Responded to Backlash Surrounding Her New Show 'The Activist'
Hough, who will serve as a judge on the competition series, responded to the criticism Tuesday in a lengthy statement on Instagram.
Gabrielle Union On the Raw Truths of Her Surrogacy Journey
The actress and husband Dwyane Wade welcomed daughter Kaavia James, via surrogate, in November 2018.
Relationship Experts Decode Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Intimate PDA at the Met Gala
Bennifer 2.0 also made their red carpet debut last week.
Ciara Borrowed This Accessory from Husband Russell Wilson to Complete Her Met Gala Look
Gymnast Nia Dennis Kicked Off the 2021 Met Gala with This Impressive Routine
Halsey Says They Missed the Met Gala Because They're Still Breastfeeding: 'Postpartum Does Not Discriminate'
Simone Biles Made Her Met Gala Debut In a Stunning 88-Pound Gown

Annie Murphy of 'Schitt's Creek' Wants You to Consider — and Question — All Your Birth Control Options

The actress is opening up about her roller coaster of a journey to find the best form of contraception for her.

Gabrielle Union Held Nothing Back While Talking About Her Frustrating Health Misdiagnosis
How Erin Andrews Stays Active On the Road During the Busy NFL Season
Kacey Musgraves Recalled Feeling 'Disappointed' with Dating After Her Divorce
Raven-Symoné On Why She Declined the Offer to Make Her 'Raven's Home' Character a Lesbian
Alyssa Milano Opened Up About Her Generalized Anxiety Disorder and Called for 'Erasing the Stigma'
Jennifer Lawrence Is Pregnant with Her First Baby
Jennifer Aniston Just Launched Her Own Hair-Care Brand
Iskra Lawrence Detailed the Early Weeks of Her Pregnancy to Make a Critical Point About Texas' Abortion Ban
Britney Spears' Father Has Filed a Petition to End Her Conservatorship
Fans Are Praising Chloe Bailey for Showing Off Her Stretch Marks In Cover Art for Her New Single
Kylie Jenner Just Confirmed She's Pregnant with Her Second Baby In This Emotional New Video
Olivia Munn Is Pregnant, Expecting Her First Baby with Boyfriend John Mulaney
Demi Moore and Her Daughters Just Twinned In These Cute Swimsuits to Say Goodbye to Summer
Zendaya Just Got Real About Her Experience with Therapy: 'There's Nothing Wrong with Working On Yourself'
Sloane Stephens Called Social Media Harassment 'Exhausting and Never Ending' After Her U.S. Open Loss
This 'Parent Trap' Reunion On TikTok Will Make You Feel Nostalgic AF
Cardi B Gives Birth, Welcomes a Baby Boy with Husband Offset
Salma Hayek Celebrated Her 55th Birthday In a Stunning Blue Swimsuit
Jennifer Aniston May Be Launching a Beauty Brand and Fans Are Freaking Out
The 'Schitt's Creek' Moment That Made Emily Hampshire Realize She Was Pansexual
A Relationship Therapist Weighs In On the 'Spark' vs. 'Checking Boxes' Debate
Reese Witherspoon Said She Didn't Have 'a Lot of Support' When She Had Her Daughter
Kim Kardashian's Impressive Sleep Score Has This Celebrity Trying to Keep Up
Olympic Gymnast Jade Carey Just Made This First Pitch Flip Look Effortless
Drew Barrymore's New TikTok Video Will Give You a Sweet Dose of 'Never Been Kissed' Nostalgia
