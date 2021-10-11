Adele Gave Fans an Extended Preview of Her New Song and Naturally, They Lost It

Ever since Adele teased a snippet of her upcoming single, "Easy On Me," on social media last week, fans have been clamoring for more. And while the masses will have to wait just a teensy bit longer to hear the song in its entirety — Friday, Oct. 15, to be exact — the 33-year-old singer did treat her Instagram followers to an extended preview of the sure-to-be chart-topper over the weekend.

While participating in an Instagram Live session, Adele played "Easy On Me" for a few moments, which included lyrics such as: "I know there is hope in these waters," and "I can't bring myself to swim when I am drowning in this silence." Unsurprisingly, fans gave Adele's soon-to-be-released ballad their stamp of approval. "A LEGEND. TRULY ICONIC. THE MOMENT," tweeted one fan while another shared, "I literally cried so much, it's so perfect."

Although it remains to be seen when Adele's new album will be arriving (her last, 25, dropped in November 2015, FYI), it appears this record could be her most personal yet. "It's sensitive for me, this record, just in how much I love it," said Adele in the November issue of Vogue. "I always say that 21 doesn't belong to me anymore. Everyone else took it into their hearts so much. I'm not letting go of this one. This is my album. I want to share myself with everyone, but I don't think I'll ever let this one go." (Related: What to Take Away from That Adele 'Do-Over' Performance at the Grammys)

Adele also wants fans to know that there won't be a song quite like "Hello," her 2015 blockbuster single, on the upcoming album. "There isn't a bombastic 'Hello,'" she also told Vogue. "But I don't want another song like that. That song catapulted me in fame to another level that I don't want to happen again. I'm not saying I've got 'Hello's in my pocket. I was just conscious that I didn't want my story on this album to sound like that."