Adele Is Making It Clear That Her Health Journey Was Never About Weight Loss
The 33-year-old performer also revealed that she was "hurt" by the comments made about her body.
Adele seemingly sent the internet into a tizzy on Thursday with the release of not one, but two November Vogue cover stories for the American and British editions, respectively. And while the 33-year-old performer spoke about a wide range of topics in her interview with American Vogue — including her divorce from husband Simon Konecki — Adele also addressed the worldwide reaction to her weight loss.
"My body's been objectified my entire career. It's not just now. I understand why it's a shock. I understand why some women especially were hurt. Visually I represented a lot of women. But I'm still the same person," said Adele in her interview for her Vogue cover story. "The most brutal conversations were being had by other women about my body. I was very f—king disappointed with that. That hurt my feelings."
In early 2020, images of Adele surfaced online as she vacationed in the Caribbean. Almost immediately, some people on social media stated the singer was "too skinny" and that she "doesn't look like herself anymore." The singer also posted a full-body shot of herself on Instagram in May 2020 which, unsurprisingly, also made the rounds on the internet. For Adele, however, weight loss wasn't the goal — rather, she began working out as a way to prioritize her emotional well-being, and weight loss followed. (Related: People Are Heated About the Headlines Celebrating Adele's Weight Loss)
"It became my time," said Adele to Vogue of hitting the gym. "I realized that when I was working out, I didn't have any anxiety. It was never about losing weight. I thought, If I can make my body physically strong, and I can feel that and see that, then maybe one day I can make my emotions and my mind physically strong." (See: The Biggest Mental and Physical Benefits of Working Out)
Adele's trainer, Gregg Miele, also doubled down on his client's overall goal, telling Vogue that the Grammy winner was focused on "getting stronger, physically and mentally." He continued: "She got really turned on to movement, and especially strength training. So turned on that she started doing double sessions." (Read more: The Perfect Strength Training Workout for Beginners)
Adele told British Vogue that she likes to work out "two or three times a day," which can typically consist of "weights in the morning," followed by hiking or boxing in the afternoon, and "cardio at night." Adele also made it clear that the journey she has been on is hers and hers alone, meaning, she wasn't up for sharing every moment on social media. (Read more: Is It Better to Work Out In the Morning Or at Night?)
"People are shocked because I didn't share my 'journey.' They're used to people documenting everything on Instagram, and most people in my position would get a big deal with a diet brand. I couldn't give a flying f—k. I did it for myself and not anyone else. So why would I ever share it?" said Adele to British Vogue. "I don't find it fascinating. It's my body."
Everyone has their own journey, and whether or not they choose to share it in the public sphere (i.e. social media), is a decision they alone have to make. Props to Adele for making it known that just because she's one of the most famous women on the planet doesn't mean that the world has a welcome invitation to witness her every waking move — and even more importantly, to comment on it.
Comments