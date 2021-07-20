Silverstone's new TikTok, which also featured an unexpected guest, may have broken the internet.

The internet was wiggin' on Monday when Clueless star Alicia Silverstone celebrated the film's 26th anniversary in the most perfect way.

Silverstone, who portrayed Beverly Hills high schooler Cher Horowitz in the 1995 comedy, appeared in a new TikTok video alongside her son, Bear Jarecki, and the duo recreated an iconic scene in which Cher's father — now played by the actress's 10-year-old child — critiqued his daughter's ensemble.

In the clip, Bear is dressed in a suit while mulling over paperwork at a dining room table, much like actor Dan Hedaya did in the original film when he portrayed Cher's father Mel, a no-nonsense litigator. Bear then mouthed Hedaya's lines as he called Silverstone's Cher, wearing a white dress, into the room.

"What the hell is that," lipsynced Bear, to which Silverstone replied, "A dress." When Cher's father countered with "says who," she stated, "Calvin Klein."

Alicia-Silverstone-Clueless-1995-Embed Silverstone appears in 1995's "Clueless" alongside Justin Walker. | Credit: Courtesy of Clueless (1995) / IMDB

In addition to Silverstone, 44, the original Clueless also starred Paul Rudd, Donald Faison, Stacey Dash, and the late Brittany Murphy. The film later inspired a television series of the same in 1996, with actress Rachel Blanchard stepping into Silverstone's shoes as Cher.

Silverstone, who essentially rocked social media Monday following the clip's release, later shared behind-the-scenes shots from the shoot. In a series of photos posted to her Twitter page, Silverstone wrote: "Loved playing dress up with Bear for our #Clueless TikTok! Just look at how cute he is in the oversized jacket and those glasses."