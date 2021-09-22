There's a chance you'll likely have "Fancy Like" by Walker Hayes stuck in your head after watching this.

Zac Efron isn't the only celebrity who has learned a thing or two about TikTok in recent months. Take Amy Adams, for instance, who recently shed light on a new trend that's taken over the platform.

During a recent appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Adams weighed in on the Applebee's TikTok dance. For some background, country singer Walker Hayes went viral over the summer after grooving to the sounds of his song, "Fancy Like," in a TikTok video. The clip has amassed over 30 million views since its June debut and is also featured in a commercial for Applebee's given the lyrics, "we fancy like Applebee's on a date night."

Although Adams herself is not on TikTok, she's learned a few things about the video platform through the Applebee's commercial, much to the dismay of her 11-year-old daughter, Aviana. "I had been dancing for a film that we'll talk about later, but It thought, 'Okay, I'm going to get into this TikTok thing, which is mortifying for her," explained Adams of Aviana to Meyers this week."The only TikTok dance that I have even partially learned is from the Applebee's commercial."

Amy-Adams-Tiktok-Dance-GettyImages-645733024 Credit: Getty Images

When asked by Meyers, 47, to demonstrate the Applebee's dance, Adams didn't hesitate and immediately showed off her moves, all the while singing "Fancy Like." "That's not embarrassing at all for my daughter what I just did," quipped Adams on Late Night.

While it remains to be seen if Aviana has given mom Adams two thumbs up for the performance, Hayes himself gave the Oscar nominee his seal of approval. In a message posted to the Late Night with Seth Meyers YouTube page, Hayes replied: "Ayy! Let's do the Fancy Like dance together Amy!"