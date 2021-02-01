While it's not uncommon for people to have a complicated relationship with their scars, Amy Schumer has dedicated an appreciation post to hers. On Sunday, the comedian took to Instagram to celebrate her C-section scar in all its glory.

Schumer posted a naked selfie from her bathroom, with her lower-abdomen scar visible in the reflection of her mirror. "Feeling like my c section looks cute today! #hotgirlwinter #csection," she captioned the photo. (Schumer gave birth to her son, Gene Attell Fischer, in May 2019.)

The 39-year-old mom received an outpouring of praise in her comment section for giving her scar the recognition it deserves. Some fans wrote about learning to appreciate their own scars: "I had one too! Now I appreciate that scar bc without that scar, I wouldn't have my beautiful girl!" And another Schumer supporter commented, "Every scar has a story. I love all of mine ❤️❤️❤️ stories of survival and life." (Related: 7 Moms Share What It's Really Like to Have a C-Section)

Several celebrities also chimed in, including Vanessa Carlton, who wrote, "Feel like mine lookin' hot today too! What a coincidence!" Jessica Seinfeld commented, "Whatever transported Genie on this planet is to be relished. Ps - body 🔥🔥" And Debra Messing kept it simple with emojis, " "🔥🔥🔥👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻".

This isn't the first time that Schumer has proudly shared a photo of her C-section scar. In 2019, she posted a picture of herself in hospital underwear, then followed up with another shot in which she was showing off her scar. "I'm really sorry if I offended anyone with my hospital underwear. Except I'm just kidding. #csection #balmain," she captioned the previous post.

Schumer has made a point to share real-life glimpses of her experience with pregnancy and postpartum life with her fans. She's showed off the bruising on her stomach when she was going through IVF treatments and even posted a video of herself vomiting during her experience with hyperemesis gravidarum, a condition that causes extreme nausea during pregnancy. (Related: Amy Schumer Canceled Her Comedy Tour Because of Pregnancy Complications)

She also starred in Expecting Amy, a documentary that debuted on HBO Max last June that follows Schumer as she navigates her career while dealing with the effects of her hyperemesis gravidarum. In the first episode, she sums up why she makes an effort to show her own pregnancy experience through an honest lens.

"I don't resent being pregnant," she says. "I resent everyone who hasn't been honest. I resent the culture of how much women have to suck it the f*** up and act like everything is fine. I really resent that."