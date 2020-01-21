Most people wouldn't feel comfortable bringing up their BMs in conversation with Oprah. But most people aren't Amy Schumer. The comedian recently told Oprah she was dealing with constipation before appearing on the Charlotte stop of Oprah's 2020 Vision Tour.

Oprah posted a clip on Instagram of her and Schumer chatting and posing for pictures before the event. Schumer had recently shared that she's started IVF treatment and has found it tough. When Oprah asked Schumer how she was feeling, Schumer went right into explaining how she hadn't pooped in a while. "I feel so much better. I can't even complain except I haven't pooped since Monday," said the comedian. This chat went down on a Saturday BTW, so it had been a minute for Schumer. "It's a long time. Yeah, there's not much comfort happening over here," she continued in the video. (Related: Amy Schumer Sent Her Trainer a Real Cease and Desist Letter for Making Her Workouts "Too Extreme")

At that point, instead of changing the subject, Schumer asked Oprah if she had any tips for relieving constipation. "You've done that dieter's tea thing, right?" Oprah asked. Schumer replied that she was planning to try a tea called Smooth Move, but said that she wanted to wait until after her 2020 Vision Tour appearance so that she wouldn't have a bad surprise on stage. True to its name, Traditional Medicinals Smooth Move is intended to help treat occasional constipation. The tea contains senna leaf, an herb that's approved as a nonprescriptive laxative by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). But FYI: Senna can potentially cause abnormal bowel function or changes in electrolyte levels when used long-term. (See: The Truth About Detox Tea Cleanses)

Schumer may or may not have ended up trying the tea, but she's definitely had some relief since speaking on the tour. Oprah posted another video of herself celebrating after reading an "I just pooped! On the plane!!!!" text from Schumer. (Related: Prince Harry and Oprah Are Teaming Up for a New Documentary Series About Mental Health)