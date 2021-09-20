Amy Schumer Revealed That She Had Her Uterus and Appendix Removed In Endometriosis Surgery

Amy Schumer is recovering after undergoing surgery for endometriosis.

In a post shared Saturday on Instagram, Schumer revealed that she had both her uterus and appendix removed as a result of endometriosis, a condition in which tissue that typically lines the inside of the uterus grows outside of it, according to the Mayo Clinic. (Read more: The Endometriosis Symptoms You Need to Know About)

"So it's the morning after my surgery for endometriosis, and my uterus is out," explained Schumer in the Instagram post. "The doctor found 30 spots of endometriosis and he removed. He removed my appendix because the endometriosis had attacked it."

The I Feel Pretty star, 40, added that she's still feeling sore from the procedure. "There was a lot of blood in my uterus, and I'm sore and I have some gas pains."

In response to Schumer's Instagram post, a number of her famous friends wished her a speedy recovery. "LOVE YOU AMY!!! Sending healing vibes," commented singer Elle King on Schumer's post, while actress Selma Blair wrote, "I am so sorry. Rest. Recover."

Top Chef's Padma Lakshmi, who founded the Endometriosis Foundation of America, also praised Schumer for being so open. "Thank you so much for sharing your endo story. Over 200 million women worldwide suffer with this. Hope you feel better soon! @endofound." (Related: What Your Friend with Endometriosis Wants You to Know)

Endometriosis affects around two to 10 percent of American women between the ages of 25 to 40, according to John Hopkins Medicine. Symptoms of endometriosis can include abnormal or heavy menstrual flow, painful urination during menstrual periods, and pain in regard to menstrual cramps, among others, according to John Hopkins Medicine. (Read more: How Olivia Culpo's Wellness Philosophy Is Helping Her Cope with Endometriosis and Quarantine)

Fertility issues have also been associated with endometriosis. In fact, the condition "can be found in 24 to 50 percent of women who experience infertility," according to John Hopkins Medicine, citing the American Society for Reproductive Medicine.

Schumer has long been candid about her health journey with fans, including her experiences with in vitro fertilization in early 2020. In August of that year, Schumer — who shares 2-year-old son Gene with husband Chris Fischer — stated how IVF "was really tough" on her. "I decided that I can't be pregnant ever again," said Schumer in a Sunday Today interview at the time, according to People. "We thought about a surrogate, but I think we're going to hold off for right now."