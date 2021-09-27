Amy Schumer revealed Sunday that she's "feeling stronger" after undergoing surgery for endometriosis, in which she had both her uterus and appendix removed.

In a post shared on her Instagram page, Schumer detailed how she is feeling post-op, wearing a red T-shirt at home with the message: "Recovery Mode: On." "Im [sic] feeling stronger and thrilled about life," wrote Schumer on Sunday. "I am already a changed person."

Schumer also posted an audio message from her doctor, who explained the findings of her surgery. In fact, out of the 30 specimens removed during the procedure, 26 tested positive for endometriosis. Additionally, a tumor was discovered on Schumer's "endo ravaged appendix," as well as "chocolate cysts" (which, ICYDK, are blood-filled, non-cancerous cysts, according to Nova Fertility) on both of her ovaries. (Read more: The Endometriosis Symptoms You Need to Worry About)

"All of my lifelong pain explained and lifted out of my body," continued Schumer on Instagram. "I am busting with joy for the new energy I have to be with my son."

Endometriosis is a condition in which tissue similar to the tissue that typically lines the uterus grows outside of it, according to the Mayo Clinic. Currently, around two to 10 percent of American women are affected by endometriosis, according to John Hopkins Medicine, with symptoms ranging from an abnormal to heavy menstrual flow to painful urination during menstrual periods, among others. Fertility issues are also associated with endometriosis. According to John Hopkins Medicine, the condition "can be found in 24 to 50 percent of women who experience infertility." (Read more: How Olivia Culpo's Wellness Philosophy Is Helping Her Cope with Endometriosis and Quarantine)

Schumer, who has been open about her health struggles, added Sunday on Instagram that "anyone wondering if this is connected to my difficult pregnancy and hyperemesis [a severe form of morning sickness] I say f—k yes!" The I Feel Pretty star also noted, however, that she "can't answer medically" due to a lack of research.

Last year, Schumer — who shares 2-year-old son Gene with husband Chris Fischer — spoke about her experiences with in vitro fertilization, noting the ordeal was "really tough" on her. "I don't think I could ever do IVF again," said Schumer in an August 2020 interview with Sunday Today.