Last September, Amy Schumer revealed on Instagram that she'd been undergoing antibiotic treatment for Lyme disease. While the comedian hasn't shared much about her diagnosis since then, she recently opened up about how the disease affected her body — and the subsequent (and, ahem, unsolicited) comments she received about her body after the fact.

In a video chat with model Hunter McGrady for Yahoo Life, Schumer was asked about the constant media narratives surrounding women's bodies (most recently: Adele's weight loss). In response, she told McGrady about the commentary she heard about her own body after being diagnosed with Lyme disease. (BTW, here's why Lyme disease is so difficult to diagnose.)

"For me, I was diagnosed with Lyme earlier this year, and I definitely lost a couple of LBs," Schumer shared. ICYDK, changes in weight — whether loss or gain — is one of many symptoms of the tick-borne infection, according to the Lyme Disease Association.

While Schumer said she struggled internally with these health issues, she told McGrady that some people seemed to think her weight loss was something worth complimenting. "[It's] like they're congratulating you," said Schumer. "And I'm like, 'It's really just about my health.'" (Related: What's a Healthy Weight, Anyway? The Truth About Being Fat But Fit)

Schumer has long been candid about embracing her body through all its changes, whether in regards to her Lyme disease or her pregnancy with her son Gene and her postpartum experience. But her story about being "congratulated" for a perceived weight loss serves as a powerful reminder that, for one thing, it's not okay to comment on someone else's body — period.