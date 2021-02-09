Amy Schumer Shared What It Felt Like to Be Complimented for Losing Weight from Lyme Disease
Repeat after me: Smaller bodies are not better bodies.
Last September, Amy Schumer revealed on Instagram that she'd been undergoing antibiotic treatment for Lyme disease. While the comedian hasn't shared much about her diagnosis since then, she recently opened up about how the disease affected her body — and the subsequent (and, ahem, unsolicited) comments she received about her body after the fact.
In a video chat with model Hunter McGrady for Yahoo Life, Schumer was asked about the constant media narratives surrounding women's bodies (most recently: Adele's weight loss). In response, she told McGrady about the commentary she heard about her own body after being diagnosed with Lyme disease. (BTW, here's why Lyme disease is so difficult to diagnose.)
"For me, I was diagnosed with Lyme earlier this year, and I definitely lost a couple of LBs," Schumer shared. ICYDK, changes in weight — whether loss or gain — is one of many symptoms of the tick-borne infection, according to the Lyme Disease Association.
While Schumer said she struggled internally with these health issues, she told McGrady that some people seemed to think her weight loss was something worth complimenting. "[It's] like they're congratulating you," said Schumer. "And I'm like, 'It's really just about my health.'" (Related: What's a Healthy Weight, Anyway? The Truth About Being Fat But Fit)
Schumer has long been candid about embracing her body through all its changes, whether in regards to her Lyme disease or her pregnancy with her son Gene and her postpartum experience. But her story about being "congratulated" for a perceived weight loss serves as a powerful reminder that, for one thing, it's not okay to comment on someone else's body — period.
Moreover, though, Schumer's story sheds light on the fact that weight changes can be the result of so many different things, from medical treatments and medications to trauma and grief, eating disorders, reproductive health issues, or even mental health struggles, just to name a handful. Plus, complimenting someone's weight loss — particularly without knowing whether they intentionally sought to lose weight — implies that a smaller body is somehow "better" than others, which simply isn't true. (See: What People Don't Realize When They Talk About Weight and Health)
Schumer may not be immune to the unfair scrutiny women face in the public eye, but clearly, she's tackling the BS head-on whenever she sees it. "My problem with it is that focus, that emphasis on weight... It's all outward and it's so negative," she told McGrady. "I really reject that."
Comments