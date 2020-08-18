Anna Victoria Opened Up About the New Postpartum Fears She "Didn't Expect" to Have

It's been a week since Fit Body Guides creator Anna Victoria gave birth to her daughter, Aurora Vittoria Ferretti. In a recent Instagram post, the first-time mom revealed that she had to undergo a C-section after enduring 15 hours of labor and experiencing some "anatomical complications", which she promised to share more details about at a later time.

All things considered, though, Victoria and her hubby, Luca Ferretti seem thrilled to welcome their baby into the world, especially given how difficult it was for both of them to conceive after a long battle with infertility.

"For now, I'm trying to soak up all these newborn moments," she shared in a recent post. "It was such a long road to get here but every single moment was worth it."

But since bringing her daughter home, Victoria has opened up about feeling extra emotional—part of which she attributed to postpartum hormones. "The time is already flying by and these postpartum hormones can't handle it," she wrote in another Instagram post.

Even though most of the time, Victoria is shedding happy tears, there have been some "rough moments" that she didn't expect, she wrote. "Our first night home, we put [Aurora] in her bassinet on Luca's side of the bed since I'm recovering from the C-section," the trainer explained. She then unexpectedly felt helpless because she couldn't pick up her daughter even if she wanted to, she wrote. "I realized after Luca went to sleep that I was so weak, I couldn't even lift myself off the bed to look at her and be sure she was okay," she explained. "It sent me in a full-blown panic of how I need to be able to see her safe as she sleeps." Eventually, the couple decided it was best to put the baby at the base of the bed, just for peace of mind. (Related: How I Regained My Core Strength After Having a C-Section)

For Victoria, that influx of emotions was further exacerbated by an experience she had at her daughter's first pediatrician appointment. In her Instagram post, Victoria shared that after seeing a long check-in line and a packed waiting room at the doctor's office, the new mom began "internally panicking (because of COVID concerns)".

"All I wanted to do was to take Aurora and run out," she wrote. "I never had this type of anxiety about COVID pre-birth. Even though we have always taken it seriously and taken all precautionary measures like masks and self-quarantining."