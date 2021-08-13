Ashley Graham's Latest Instagram Is Serving Up Major Maternity Look Inspo with a Bright Mini Dress
It's no secret that supermodel Ashley Graham is #goals on every level. Between her non-stop hustle and her groundbreaking work to promote body positivity, Graham is an all-around inspiration — not to mention she's got unparalleled style.
This week, Graham showcased a new look to her legions of Instagram followers: a gorgeous Versace skater dress. In a series of photos posted Wednesday to her page, Graham — who is pregnant and expecting her second child with husband Justin Ervin — is seen cradling her baby bump in the form-fitting orange sheath while living it up on a beachfront balcony.
Graham's smile in Wednesday's Instagram post is so infectious, it could potentially inspire others to copycat her sexy summery look. Whether you're shopping for a similar maternity style, or simply want to steal a little bit of that sunshine aesthetic for your own closet, here are some Graham-inspired options to brighten your wardrobe.
Related Items
STYLEWORD Women's Summer Dress Casual Sleeveless Cotton Skater Midi Dress
This super affordable skater dress has the same swingy skirt as Graham's — but at a fraction of the Versace cost. The fit and flare style is available in sizes S-XXL and comes in 17 cute colors, including rose, yellow, and lavender pink.
SHEIN Plus Double Strap Dress
This sleeveless, flared plus-size dress comes in red, black, and dusty blue. The strappy, open-back is a departure from Graham's style, but the high waist and slightly stretchy fabric make it look just as high-end as the real deal.
BCBGeneration Tiered Cami Dress
Consider this a boho take on Graham's more streamlined style. The ruffled dress comes in two vibrant hues (orange and chili) and the square neckline and drawstring front tie create a laid back vibe that's perfect for a late summer outing.
Ted Baker Lohanna Sleeveless Skater Dress
The scoop neck and hardware details on this skater dress are reminiscent of Graham's outfit, but this look comes with a bonus every dress wearer is sure to appreciate: pockets!
A Pea In the Pod A-Line Maternity Dress
Maybe showing off your assets isn't your thing, but you still want to cop the A-line style of Graham's look. The elbow sleeves and crew neck of this maternity style are a more conservative approach, but the jersey knit gives the dress just as much movement and flow.
Dress The Population Catalina Dress
The drapey fabric of this lookalike dress comes in eye-popping shades of poppy, bright fuschia, electric blue, and more. It's a bit longer than Graham's mini style, but the extra inches make it even more suitable for a day-to-night transformation.