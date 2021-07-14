Ashley Graham is readying for her next chapter as a mother of two. The model took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce that she and her filmmaker husband, Justin Ervin, are expecting their second child.

"The past year has been full of tiny surprises, big griefs, familiar beginnings, and new stories," shared Graham. "I'm just beginning to process and celebrate what this next chapter means for us."

In the scenic shot, Graham is seen cradling her growing baby bump while draped in what appears to be an unbuttoned white shirt dress. Ervin, her husband of 11 years, captured the moment on camera.

Graham, who welcomed son Issac Menelik Giovanni with Ervin in January 2020, received a flurry of well-wishes in the comments section from her famous friends, including celebrity moms such as Shay Mitchell, Jessica Alba, and Karlie Kloss.

"Congratulations @ashleygraham @mrjustinervin 😍❤️🙏 !!!!!!!," raved Kloss, while Lizzo also celebrated the exciting news by posting a series of red heart emojis.

"Shook! Congratulations Ashley!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," exclaimed Lizzo.