Ashley Graham Is Pregnant, Expecting Second Child with Husband Justin Ervin
The 33-year-old model revealed the exciting news in a dreamy Instagram post.
Ashley Graham is readying for her next chapter as a mother of two. The model took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce that she and her filmmaker husband, Justin Ervin, are expecting their second child.
"The past year has been full of tiny surprises, big griefs, familiar beginnings, and new stories," shared Graham. "I'm just beginning to process and celebrate what this next chapter means for us."
In the scenic shot, Graham is seen cradling her growing baby bump while draped in what appears to be an unbuttoned white shirt dress. Ervin, her husband of 11 years, captured the moment on camera.
Graham, who welcomed son Issac Menelik Giovanni with Ervin in January 2020, received a flurry of well-wishes in the comments section from her famous friends, including celebrity moms such as Shay Mitchell, Jessica Alba, and Karlie Kloss.
"Congratulations @ashleygraham @mrjustinervin 😍❤️🙏 !!!!!!!," raved Kloss, while Lizzo also celebrated the exciting news by posting a series of red heart emojis.
"Shook! Congratulations Ashley!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," exclaimed Lizzo.
Graham, who boasts 13.4 million Instagram followers, has always been open with fans about her first pregnancy and her foray into motherhood. Before giving birth, Graham took part in prenatal yoga, trying a series of moves including a side bend, cat-cow, quad stretch, and downward-facing dog. She told her followers at the time that she was "feeling flexible and strong." (Related: These Videos of Ashley Graham Doing Aerial Yoga prove the Workout Is No Joke).
In addition to prenatal yoga, Graham also worked out at the gym while pregnant with her son, dominating agility ladder drills and TRX jump squats while working with her trainer, Kira Stokes. (Related: Ashley Graham Wants You to Have an "Ugly Butt" When You Work Out).
With Graham's second pregnancy underway, expect the model to be sharing more of what's to come in the months ahead.
Comments