The model also documented the moment when she learned the life-changing news.

Ashley Graham just revealed some major news about her pregnancy: she and husband Justin Ervin are expecting twin baby boys!

In a video posted Monday to her Instagram page, the 33-year-old model captured the moment that she and Ervin learned that they would be adding not one, but two new members to their growing family. "Is that twins?" asked Graham during an ultrasound appointment, to which the medical practitioner responded, "Yeah."

"Are you serious?" asked Graham in the clip, before laughing, "We're gonna have three boys!"

Graham announced in July that she and Ervin are expecting. The couple, who has been married since 2010, are also parents to 1-year-old son Isaac Menelik.

Graham's famous friends and followers, including model Winnie Harlow and actress Cynthia Erivo, were among the first to congratulate the future mother of three on Monday. "Wow 😍 multiple blessings congratulations," wrote Harlow on Instagram, while Erivo exclaimed, "OMG!!! Twins!!!!" (Related: This TikTok Video of a Pregnant Ashley Graham Dancing In Lingerie Will Just Make You Smile)

Graham has been documenting much of her second pregnancy on social media. Last month, the body positivity advocate was praised for sharing a nude baby bump photo on Instagram. "Beautiful. I was so ashamed of my body when I was pregnant as a plus size women. You are an inspiration to me," commented one Instagram follower while another shared, "This is my body pregnant too, same stretchies areas and all! Thank you for publicly embracing your beauty. I'm working on it."