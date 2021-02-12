Ayesha Curry's New Issue of 'Sweet July' Will Be a Bright Spot In Your Quarantine Winter

This past year has felt a lot like the classic Tom Hanks film Groundhog Day — each day, you live through the same monotonous 24 hours over and over and over again. As a result, you’re probably suffering from quarantine fatigue, and craving a way to breathe new life into your daily routine. Luckily, Ayesha Curry’s latest issue of Sweet July is here to help you do just that.

The spring issue of the magazine — dropping on newsstands today — focuses on the small tweaks you can make to your lifestyle to feel alive and well again, such as by trying out new healthy recipes or adopting a clean beauty routine.

“This issue is all about the refresh,” writes Curry in her editor’s letter. “It’s about reclaiming your life even in the simplest of ways."

Image zoom Credit: Sweet July

The television personality and author was first inspired to refresh her life back in November, when President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were elected, she explains in her letter. “For me, that was the moment that brought about my fresh start and made me realize it was time to recharge, reboot my system, and get ready for all of the beautiful moments, triumphs, and life lessons I hope 2021 brings,” adds Curry. The world celebrated, and it truly felt like we were on the cusp of a new beginning.” (Related: Ayesha Curry On Inheriting Hustle, Food As a Love Language, and the BLM Movement)

To help you thrive during your new beginning — whether it started when the clock struck midnight on January 1 or has yet to come — Curry packed her latest issue with straightforward ways to revitalize your mind *and* body. Inside, you’ll find a self-care guide that gives you tools to de-stress and add more joy to your daily routine; tips to rejuvenate and nourish your skin; and hair products to strengthen and soften your mane. Plus, you’ll score nearly a dozen good-for-you recipes that will add life to your currently hum-drum meal plan. Seriously, after taking one bite of the spicy shrimp salad, which is tossed with prosciutto and melon, you’ll never want to nosh on a bland chicken Caesar again. (If you can't wait to grab the issue, try Curry's Pre-Game Recipe in the meantime.)

These little changes can truly make a difference. Cooking a new dish from somewhere on your travel bucket list, for example, can actually help you reap some of the mental health benefits of travel without actually going anywhere. And taking extra time to be mindful of your beauty routine can almost function like a meditation.