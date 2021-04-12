The singer showed off her filter-free figure in a thong swimsuit to remind fans that all bodies are beautiful with "no photoshop bullshit."

Bebe Rexha wants to make it clear that bodies are beautiful in all their unedited glory. Sure, the singer's shared this sentiment before, but this time around, she's encouraging fans to join in her celebrating their filter-free figures — and the response is contagious. (Related: Bebe Rexha Stood Up to a Troll Who Told Her She's "Getting Fat")

On Saturday, Rexha took to TikTok to share a video of herself wearing a stringy one-piece swimsuit with the text "Thick thighs save lives." In the clip, which is set to her song "Sacrifice," the singer slowly turns around to show off different angles of her (rockin') body. Rexha then reposted this video on Instagram, calling for fans to join.

"I WANNA SEE YOUR REAL BODIES," she wrote in the caption. "YOU ARE BEAUTIFUL. THICK. SKINNY. CELLULITE. STRETCH MARKS. FOLDS. SEND ME VIDEOS. NO PHOTOSHOP BULLSHIT. POST ON TIK TOK/ INSTAGRAM AND TAG ME AND ILL REPOST #EVERYBODYISBEAUTIFUL #sacrifice."

Alongside her bikini-clad clip, Rexha also included a few fan creations, in which three different women share their filter-free faces and bodies to the same track. She's also stuck to her word and continued to post followers' clips on her Instagram Stories. Rexha also responded directly to some of the comments, encouraging one user who expressed fear of showing off their filter-free figure to "f*ckkkkkk everyone." And when another fan commented, "this is huge. this is gonna make a difference. this made me so happy 🥺," Rexha wrote back, "I hope so even just a bit." (Related: Bebe Rexha Says Designers Won't Dress Her for the Grammys Because She's a Size 8)

This is far from the first time that Rexha has called out the prevalence of Photoshop and social media filters and reminded her 10.5 million followers that all bodies are beautiful as is. In 2019, she shared a photo of herself in a bikini that ended up receiving millions of likes (#tbt to when Instagram still showed like-counts). "I probably should of photoshopped my stomach and made it look flat," she wrote in her caption. "I probably should of photoshopped my legs to make them look thinner. I probably should of made myself look taller and Smoothed my legs. But I didn't. Society can really fuck with you. Here is what a real woman looks like on Instagram without photoshop."

Similarly, last year Rexha shared a no-filter video of herself in a bathing suit on her Instagram Story. "I've definitely got thighs, I got ass," she said at the time. "But here's what I f*cking look like in my bathing suit...here's my body, no filters." (Related: The Home Workouts Bebe Rexha Does to Strengthen Her Butt and Thighs)

More recently, she posted a video on TikTok in which she shows closeups of her face and stomach. Appropriately, the "I'm so f*cking sick and tired of the Photoshop," portion of Kendrick Lamar's "Humble" plays in the background.