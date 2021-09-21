It's official: Bennifer 2.0 is this summer's hottest sequel. To recap, former lovebirds Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez reunited this past spring following her break up with former New York Yankees slugger, Alex Rodriguez. From there, the pair galavanted across the globe and made their rumored romance Instagram-official in July. And, just last week, the two turned heads at the Met Gala in New York, where they shared a kiss while wearing face masks.

Although it remains to be seen what's next for the couple — People reported that they're looking to spend the holidays together — one this is clear: Affleck is Lopez's biggest fan. In a recent interview with AdWeek, the 49-year-old actor said he is in "awe" of the multi-hyphenate Lopez, 52, who earned the publication's title of 2021 Brand Visionary.

"All I can tell you is that I have seen firsthand the difference representation makes because I have seen, over and over and over and over, women of color approach Jennifer and tell her what her example as a strong woman and a woman succeeding and demanding her fair share in the business world means to them," said Affleck to AdWeek.

"I am in awe of what Jennifer's effect on the world is. At most, as an artist, I can make movies that move people," continued Affleck. "Jennifer has inspired a massive group of people to feel they have a seat at the table in this country. That is an effect few people throughout history have had, one I will never know and one I can only stand by and admire with respect."

With a cumulative global box-office gross of over $3 billion (!), not to mention her chart-topping hits, and new lifestyle line, JLo Beauty, Lopez is an obvious force to be reckoned with. Additionally, Lopez and her philanthropic project, Limitless Labs, have partnered with Goldman Sachs and its educational and investment program, 10,000 Small Businesses, to help support Latinx entrepreneurs, according to Ad Week.

"'Limitless' comes from one of my songs I did for a movie called Second Act. It was very much about when you think that opportunity is not there for you and realizing the only limits you have are in your mind. I'm at a point in my life where it has become incredibly important to me to be vocal about that," said Lopez to AdWeek. "And I'm doing it with Limitless Labs, using my platform and the influence I'm so privileged to have to focus on females, to focus on families, the Latinx community and women of color, and especially entrepreneurs because I really feel like entrepreneurs are such special people. They're artistic in business — they can change the world in so many ways." (Read more: These 18 Latinx-Owned Wellness Brands That have Everything You Need — and Then Some)