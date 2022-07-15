Billie Eilish Called This $10 Skin-Care Find the 'Love of My Life'

Eilish shared that she has Aquaphor Healing Ointment on her person at all times.

By
Renee Cherry
Photo of Renee Cherry
Renee Cherry
Renee Cherry is a New York-based associate editor at Shape who covers beauty, celebrity news, food trends, fitness, and more. While studying magazine journalism at Syracuse University, she completed an internship at Cosmopolitan, getting her first glimpse at the media industry. After graduating, she joined Shape as an intern, eventually becoming a digital writer/producer before taking on her current role.
Shape's editorial guidelines
Published on July 15, 2022
Close Up of Billie Eilish
Photo: Getty Images

Billie Eilish winds down from the adrenaline rush of performing with an all-encompassing 13-step beauty routine. The "Happier Than Ever" singer walked viewers through her post-show nighttime routine in a video for Vogue.

A theme: Eilish is a fan of a few cult favorite products, which she uses religiously. For one thing, she uses Olaplex No. 6 Bond Smoother "every single time" she washes her hair, and includes other products from the brand in her routine.

The 20-year-old singe has also found that Aquaphor Healing Ointment is worth the hype, going as far as calling it the "love of [her] life" in the video. She carries it with her "at all times, 24/7," she says in the clip. "It doesn't matter where I am. It doesn't matter who I'm with. It doesn't matter what I'm doing. I have this in my pocket and I have six more in my bag, always."

The reason Eilish always keeps the product on hand is that she's found it conditions her lips without the sticky finish of a lip gloss. "This is my lip gloss," she says in the video. "I don't use anything else, if I do it's on top of this and it's just for like a shine. I'm not really a big fan of lip glosses because they are sticky and then they taste weird and then they get in my throat and I can't sing very well when there's a weird taste in my throat." (Related: The Best Lip Balms to Rescue Your Chapped Lips)

Chances are this is far from the first time you've heard about Aquaphor Healing Ointment. The drugstore classic has other devoted celebrity fans, including Beyoncé, Zendaya, and Ashley Graham. It even played a role in Meghan Markle's wedding makeup look, with Markle's makeup artist Daniel Martin using the product as a highlighter.

Aquaphor Healing Ointment is also a common dermatologist rec — doctors have included it amongst their favorite drugstore products and Target finds. That's because the product contains ingredients that both draw moisture to the skin and lock in that moisture. "Panthenol acts as a humectant," Rachel Maiman, M.D., board-certified dermatologist at Marmur Medical, previously told Shape. "When you pair the function of a humectant with the moisture-preserving properties of petrolatum, you are left with a highly effective combination of ingredients that both optimizes water content and locks it in where it's needed."

Aquaphor Healing Ointment
Amazon

Buy It: Aquaphor Healing Ointment, $10, amazon.com

While Eilish makes a convincing case for using Aquaphor Healing Ointment to prevent dry lips, it's also popular for treating cracked heels, slugging (using an occlusive product as the final step of your skin care), and promoting wound healing. Between the product's versatility, popularity, and $10 price tag, it seems like Eilish is onto something.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Best Lip Balms With SPF
Lip Balms with SPF That'll Nourish and Protect Your Skin
TikTok True or False: TikTokers Are Ditching Mascara for Vaseline — Is That Safe?
TikTokers Are Using Vaseline to Curl Their Eyelashes, But That May Cause Skin Issues
Best-Lip-Balms-for-Chapped-Lips
The Best Lip Balms to Rescue Your Chapped Lips
Shape Certified: I’ve Used This $7 Rose-Scented Salve to Fend Off Chapped Lips for 10 Years
I've Used This $7 Rose-Scented Salve to Fend Off Chapped Lips for 10 Years
~Slugging~ Is Reddit's Latest Hack for Super Soft, Hydrated Skin - Beautiful young woman with moisturizing gel on her face
Get the Scoop On the Slugging Skin-Care Hack, Straight from Derms
Close Up of Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber's New Approach to Beauty Is 'Less Is More'
Tiktok-Says-Your-Perfect-Lip-Shade-Is-Achieved-With-Your-Eyebrow-Pencil-But-Is-It
This Lip Liner TikTok Makeup Hack Is Actually Worth Trying
best eczema cream tout
The 12 Best Eczema Creams for Head- to- Toe Relief, According to Dermatologists
woman combing long shiny hair in the bathroom
Why Using Hyaluronic Acid for Hair Is a Game-Changer
Two images of Hailey Bieber with light, natural, glowy makeup on the street and red carpet
Hailey Bieber Uses These Two Cult-Favorite Products to Score Glowing Skin
The Best Shine Sprays for Your Hair, Based on Customer Reviews
The Best Hair Shine Sprays to Make Your Strands Really Glisten
These-Products-Help-With-Keratosis-Pilaris-On-Your-Arms-GettyImages-1331979441
The Best Products for Keratosis Pilaris Treatment, According to Dermatologists
The-Best-Foundations-for-Aging-Skin-GettyImages-1127855183
The Best Foundations for Aging Skin, According to Experts and Reviews
Best-Lip-Plumping-Glosses-GettyImages-522890594-1280956487
These Are the 10 Best Lip-Plumping Glosses for Fuller Lips Without Needles, According to Reviewers
Best Vitamin C Serums
The Best Anti-Aging Vitamin C Serums That Will Brighten, Firm, and Protect Skin
closeup of eye wearing mascara
The Best Waterproof Mascaras That Will Last Through Your Sweatiest Workouts