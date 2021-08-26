The Netflix heartthrob is the latest celebrity to lend his voice to the Calm app's sleep stories and quite frankly, it's hard to keep calm.

If Bridgerton's Regé-Jean Page is still starring in your dreams when you're fast asleep, then dozing off is about to get even sweeter.

The 31-year-old actor, who stole the internet's collective heart as the Duke of Hastings in the steamy Netflix drama, is joining the ranks of Harry Styles and Matthew McConaughey by lending his voice to a sleep story on the Calm app. Narrating the 32-minute story, The Prince and the Naturalist, Page will take users back to "Old England," where "a naturalist and his royal pupil find that Nature is the best teacher," according to the synopsis on the Calm app.

"I know how valuable relaxation is for us all, especially in trying times, so I couldn't be more glad to lend my voice to a sleep story," said Page in a statement to Bustle.

When it comes to catching enough Z's, adults need seven or more hours of sleep per night, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The organization also notes that a third of U.S. adults report that they usually get less than the recommended amount. This can be problematic as not getting enough shuteye "has been linked to the development and management of a number of chronic diseases and conditions," according to the CDC, including type 2 diabetes, obesity, depression, and cardiovascular disease. (See: This Is the Actual Definition of a "Good Night's Sleep")

If dozing off is a struggle, sleep stories such as that narrated by Page can help you escape any racing thoughts that may be plaguing your mind before bed. "If you're being triggered to remember things that have been stashed in your unconscious, options like sleep-casts and bedtime stories can be a beautiful way to cope," psychoanalyst Claudia Luiz, Psy. D., previously told Shape.

Should you be looking for a Bridgerton fix ahead of Season 2 (which will not feature Page, sadly enough, and is still in the process of filming), Calm is offering a free 7-day trial for a limited time and is available for download on the App Store or Google Play. And if you want to make Page a permanent part of your bedtime routine, Calm also offers yearly and lifetime subscriptions (Buy It, $70 annually and $400 for life, calm.com).