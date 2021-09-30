Britney Spears said Wednesday she's "on cloud 9," hours after her father, Jamie Spears, was suspended as the conservator of her estate.

In a new message posted to Instagram, Britney — who has been under a conservatorship for the past 13 years — shared a video of herself in the cockpit of a propeller plane. And while the 39-year-old pop star didn't address the ruling specifically, the post went live shortly after the news was made official. "On cloud 9 right now 🤩☁️✈️ !!!! First time flying a plane and first time in a prop plane ✈️ !!! Geez I was scared 😳 🙄 !!!" wrote Spears on Wednesday. "New pics coming soon 📷😉✨ !!!!"

Britney's fans soon flooded the comments of the Instagram post with their reactions to Wednesday's conservatorship ruling. "Freedom is awaiting Brit!!! You can fly anywhere without permission! We love you Britney 🥰," shared one follower, while another exclaimed, "We're on CLOUD 9 with you Britney!!! You're about to spread your wings and fly beautiful!!!" (See: Celebrities Are Speaking Out In Support of Britney Spears)

Judge Brenda Penny ruled Wednesday that Britney's father Jamie, 69, would no longer serve as the conservator of his daughter's estate, which is reportedly worth an estimated $60 million. Accountant John Zabel will now oversee Britney's financial affairs as the temporary conservator, according to People. "[This decision is] in the best interest of the conservatee, which is my goal," said Penny.

Since 2008, Britney has been under a conservatorship, which is essentially a legal arrangement where a person (or persons) is given control of managing the affairs of someone who's unable to make their own decisions, as is decided by a court. Earlier this month, both Jamie and Britney's lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, filed documents to officially end the singer's conservatorship. Rosengart, however, implored for Jamie's immediate suspension. "[His] suspension was (and is) a necessary first—and substantial— step toward Ms. Spears' freedom," the documents read, according to People.

Rosengart said Wednesday after the ruling that "it's a great day for justice," and that the next court date will be Nov. 12, which "will be about the termination of the entire conservatorship," reports People.

Britney previously spoke out about the negative impacts the conservatorship has had on her emotional well-being. Back in June, the mother of two told the court that she currently has an intrauterine device (which is a form of contraception that stays implanted in your uterus for several years) and how the conservatorship has forced her to keep it in. "I was told right now in the conservatorship, I'm not able to get married or have a baby, I have a (IUD) inside of myself right now so I don't get pregnant," said Britney at the time. "I wanted to take the (IUD) out so I could start trying to have another baby. But this so-called team won't let me go to the doctor to take it out because they don't want me to have children - any more children."

Britney has two sons, Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, with whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline.