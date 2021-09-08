In the filing, Jamie notes that Britney may no longer need a conservatorship, according to court documents obtained by People. "Recent events related to this conservatorship have called into question whether circumstances have changed to such an extent that grounds for establishment of a conservatorship may no longer exist," reads the filing, according to People.

Since 2008, Britney has been under conservatorship, which is essentially a legal arrangement where a person or persons is given control to manage the affairs of someone who is unable to make their own decisions, as considered by the court. Jamie stepped down as Britney's conservator in 2019 and was replaced by Jodi Montgomery. As Brtiney's conservator, Montgomery currently oversees the singer's personal matters (such as her caretakers and whom she can visit). Jamie remains in charge of Britney's financial affairs. (Related: Why We Need to Stop Speculating About Other People's Mental Health, According to Therapists)

Tuesday's filing also notes that Britney "wants to be able to make decisions regarding her own medical care, deciding when, where and how often to get therapy," and "wants to control the money she has made from her career and spend it without supervision or oversight." "She wants to be able to get married and have a baby if she so chooses," states the filing, as reported by People.

Earlier this summer, Britney told the court she currently has an IUD and that her conservatorship has forced her to keep it in. "I was told right now in the conservatorship, I'm not able to get married or have a baby, I have an (IUD) inside of myself right now so I don't get pregnant," she said in June. "I wanted to take the (IUD) out so I could start trying to have another baby. But this so-called team won't let me go to the doctor to take it out because they don't want me to have children — any more children." (Related: What You Know About IUDs May Be All Wrong)

Britney shares two children, sons Sean Preston, 15, and Jayden James, 14, with her ex-husband, Kevin Federline. She has been dating Sam Asghari, a personal trainer, since 2016. "In short, she wants to live her life as she chooses without the constraints of a conservator or court proceeding," states the filing, which also noted how the conservatorship helped Britney "get through a major life crisis, rehabilitate and advance her career, and put her finances and her affairs in order."

"As Mr. Spears has said again and again, all he wants is what is best for his daughter," states the filing. "If Ms. Spears wants to terminate the conservatorship and believes that she can handle her own life, Mr. Spears believes that she should get that chance."

In response to Tuesday's filing, Britney's attorney, Mathew Rosengart, told People the move "represents a massive legal victory" for the singer.

Judge Brenda Penny, who presides over the case, would need to approve of the move, however, according to NPR.