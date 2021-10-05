"I cried last night for two hours cause my fans are the best and I know it …," tweeted Spears.

Britney Spears expressed gratitude for her fans on Monday, days after her father, Jamie Spears, was suspended as the conservator of her estate.

In a heartfelt message posted to Twitter, the 39-year-old pop star acknowledged the #FreeBritney movement and thanked fans for their unyielding support over the years. "#FreeBritney movement … I have no words … because of you guys and your constant resilience in freeing me from my conservatorship … my life is now in that direction," she wrote Monday, also sharing a video of herself dancing to Kanye West's song "Fade."

"I cried last night for two hours cause my fans are the best and I know it …" continued Spears on Twitter, adding in a separate message, "I feel your hearts and you feel mine … that much I know is true." (Related: The Ultimate Britney Spears Workout Playlist)

Since 2008, Britney has been under a conservatorship. For background, a conservatorship is essentially a legal arrangement where a person (or persons) is given control of managing the affairs of someone who cannot make their own decisions, as is decided by the court. Jamie, 69, had been in charge of Britney's financial affairs up until last week when he was removed from the conservatorship by Judge Brenda Penny. John Zabel was appointed the temporary conservator of Britney's estate, a role he will tentatively hold through the end of the year, according to People. Mathew Rosengart, Britney's attorney, recently told People that the next court hearing on Nov. 12, would be focused on "terminating the entire conservatorship."

Earlier this summer, Britney spoke out about the negative impacts the conservatorship had on her emotional well-being. During a court hearing in June, the singer said that she currently has an intrauterine device (which is a device that stays implanted in your uterus for several years) and that the conservatorship had forced her to keep it in. "I was told right now in the conservatorship, I'm not able to get married or have a baby, I have an (IUD) inside of myself right now so I don't get pregnant," said Spears at the time. "I wanted to take the (IUD) out so I could start trying to have another baby. But this so-called team won't let me go to the doctor to take it out because they don't want me to have children — any more children." (Related: Why We Need to Stop Speculating About Other People's Mental Health, According to Therapists)

Britney shares two children, sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, with her ex-husband, Kevin Federline. She recently got engaged to her longtime boyfriend, trainer Sam Asghari.

Although the #FreeBritney movement has been around for some time, the campaign has gained significant traction in recent years as fans questioned Britney's legal arrangement. Celebrities such as Halsey, Mariah Carey, and Cher, have all taken to social media in recent months to show their support for the pop icon. (Related: Sam Asghari Says Girlfriend Britney Spears Is His Fitness Inspiration)