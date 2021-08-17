Britney Spears is continuing to speak her truth. In a candid Instagram post, the 39-year-old singer addressed why she recently shared topless images of herself on the platform, noting she "wanted to see [herself] in a lighter way."

In a lengthy message alongside an Instagram carousel of topless photos, Spears first shut down plastic surgery and pregnancy rumors before delving into detail about her body. "No guys ... I didn't get a boob job in just a week ... nor am I pregnant ... I have boobs in these pics cause I devoured food 😋 !!!! Before I show you more pics of my body … I want you to understand my thoughts on exposing my skin !!!!" she wrote.

The "Circus" singer continued in Monday's post, "In my opinion it's quite twisted the immediate response of when any woman is hot and they want to shed a layer … no … I'm not talking in a strip club or a performance … just on a practical scale of being in your car and realizing you're wearing a stupid long sleeve shirt in the summer !!!! The immediate reaction to any woman who does this after shedding a layer is DAMN I FEEL BETTER … therefore you think you look better !!!"

Spears added how performing made her feel "too self-conscious" about her body, and what led to the decision to "expose [her] body NOW." "Well it's because I was born into this world naked and I honestly feel like the weight of the would [sic] has been on my shoulders and it's made me view myself that way !!!!" wrote Spears on Instagram. "I wanted to see myself in a lighter way … naked … like the way I was born and to me looking back at my pictures when I shoot it's insane the psychology in seeing myself in my purest form gives evidence that pain … hurt … tears … and heavy burdens aren't who I am. I am a woman …. a beautiful … sensitive woman who needs to look at myself in my purest form !!! No … I'm not going to do topless pics for the rest of my life cause that would get boring but it sure as hell helps when you need to be enlightened 🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️ !!!!"

Spears, who spoke out in June about the impact her 13-year conservatorship has had on her mental health, also referenced the #FreeBritney movement and thanked her "amazing" fans for their support over the years. "There's a way deeper meaning to the movement than you can ever imagine … my fans have always been so damn amazing and I love you all 🌹🌹🌹 !!!!" concluded the pop star on Instagram.