Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

If you've been toying with the idea of getting a septum piercing, Busy Philipps' latest Instagram might sway you. On Sunday, the actress shared a side-by-side photo comparing her septum ring now vs. 22 years ago, and, TBH it looks sick in both.

The earlier photo shows Philipps in all her '90s glory with a captive bead septum ring, choker, and triple mini buns. Apparently she'd recently given herself the piercing (ouch). "1998/2020 JUST FYI- I pierced my septum in 1997 (it hurt VERY MUCH THANKS) and took it out in 2004," she wrote in her caption. (Related: Busy Philipps' Face Mask and Matching Headband Is a Look)

In the more recent photo, Philipps is wearing little to no makeup and a thin horseshoe septum ring. She clarified in her caption that the piercing had not closed up after she stopped wearing jewelry in it. "I didn't pierce/re-pierce my septum the other night at @whitneycummings it's just that MY WOUNDS DON'T HEAL," she wrote. "But also? I weirdly feel like it makes more sense on my face now than it did then. Oh well! I'm not asking for permission or anything! Just giving you information!!! LOVE YOU THANK YOU BYEEE!!" (Related: Busy Philipps Had the Best Response After Being Mom-Shamed for Her New Tattoo)

If you're considering a septum piercing, especially now that Philipps has established they can look just as — if not more — awesome decades later, there are a few things you should know. First things first: what is your septum, exactly? Your septum is the wall made mostly of cartilage between your two nostrils. Typically, a septum piercing goes through a fleshy spot below the cartilage, since piercing the cartilage can result in significant bleeding and even septal hematoma (pools of clotted blood) formation, according to an article in American Family Physician.

"Getting your septum pierced can be uncomfortable due to the location," according to Cassi Lopez-March, owner and piercer at So Gold Studios. "It will automatically make your eyes water. Sometimes you may feel like you need to sneeze." That being said, the healing process is relatively easy. "Overall, it's one of the easier piercings and a breeze to heal," says Lopez-March. "I can genuinely say that in 17 years of piercing, I've never seen an issue in a septum piercing that's properly done. Healing is usually around eight to 12 weeks." (Related: Busy Philipps Shared the Realest Update On Her Experience with Meditation)

Just don't go the DIY route that Philipps did in the '90s. "Be sure to visit a reputable piercer who uses proper, implant grade jewelry," advises Lopez-March. "The sweet spot can sometimes be tricky to locate and it can often go through cartilage. It can still heal, but it will take substantially longer. Also, be sure to wait until the pandemic has subsided. Given the state of the world right now, piercings in the nose and mouth aren't a necessity and can wait."

Of course, you can always try a fake septum piercing (Buy It, $12, etsy.com) if you're reluctant to commit. Rings that hug your septum (but don't actually pierce your skin) can look pretty believable.