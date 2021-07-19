The 24-year-old singer has been dubbed a "role model" by fans in response to the inspiring clip.

Camila Cabello is all about body empowerment. Whether celebrating her curves or standing up to body-shamers, there's no question the 24-year-old singer is proud of the skin that she's in.

Over the weekend, Cabello went viral after sharing a TikTok video captioned I luv my body, in which the former Fifth Harmony singer bared her stomach while out exercising.

"I was just running [in] the park, minding my own business, trying to be fit, trying to keep it healthy, and I'm wearing a top that shows my belly," shares Cabello, who then showed off her black workout top and gray pants. (Related: Where to Buy the Best Workout Clothes for Women).

Cabello then got up close and personal with the camera — and all fans tuning in — adding, "I wasn't tucking it in because I was running and existing like a normal person that doesn't tuck it in all the time."

Cabello, who will also step into the title role of Cinderella in Amazon's upcoming film, then shared how she had a realization about her body and the importance of embracing every part of one's physical self.

"Being at war with your body is so last season," she says. "I am grateful for this body that lets me do what I need to do. We are real women with curves, and cellulite, and stretch marks, and fat, and we got to own that, baby."

In response to Cabello's inspiring video, some of the singer's 10 million TikTok followers called her a "role model" for continuing to keep it real.

"So much respect for this," commented one fan, while another shared, "Babes you are just so beautiful inside and out, thank you for being a positive light."

Cabello continues to be outspoken when it comes to body positivity. In August 2019, she wrote a powerful message on an Instagram Story calling out unrealistic body standards.

"I'm writing this for girls like my little sister who are growing up on social media," wrote Cabello at the time. "They're constantly seeing photoshopped, edited pictures and thinking that's reality, and everyone's eyes get used to seeing airbrushed skin, and suddenly they think THAT'S the norm. It isn't. It's fake. AND FAKE IS BECOMING THE NEW REAL."

"We have a completely unrealistic view of a woman's body," she continued. "Girls, cellulite is normal. Fat is normal. It's beautiful and natural."