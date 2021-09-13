The mother of three also said that she feels stronger at 45 than she did when she was 20 years old.

Candace Cameron Bure understands that exercise isn't just good for the body, but for the soul too. Speaking recently to The Salvation Army Midland Division about her fitness journey, the Fuller House alum shared how workouts are beneficial for her emotional well-being.

"I feel stronger at 45 than I did when I was 20 years old. It's just every time you get stronger, or I see my muscles from doing more pushups, it keeps me going to want to do more and just keep that up. Really, another big part [of] why fitness is important for me is it's so beneficial to my mental health," said Bure. "I juggle, as we all do, a lot of plates. I not only juggle my family but also work in a lot of different capacities. It can get really difficult."(Related: 7 Times Candace Cameron Bure Has Impressed Us With Her Dedication to Fitness)

Bure also added that she needs "to keep [her] mental health clear" and how fitness plays a role in that. "Just sweating that out and all those endorphins really help me a lot," said Bure to The Salvation Army. "I notice a huge difference when I don't exercise, how much it can affect me mentally and kind of deal with depression. That's why I keep going. There are a lot of benefits I get. My mind is most important, and exercise definitely helps that." (See: Candace Cameron Bure and Trainer Kira Stokes Are #FitnessFriends Goals)

Although Bure has found her joy in fitness over the years, it's her family that keeps her going. Recently, however, the former Full House star became an empty nester with her younger son, 19-year-old Maksim, leaving for college. "My son, my youngest, was in high school but was in Minnesota. I still never really got him back home because he graduated. But now, he's in college in Virginia. My other two who moved out, they're older," she said of daughter Natasha, 23, and son Lev, 21, with whom she shares with husband Val, 45.