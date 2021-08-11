In case you haven't heard, bathing rituals have become a hot topic among celebrities. Whether they're fans of showering multiple times a day (here's looking at you, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson), or, in Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis's, waiting until their children are visibly dirty before having bath time, the Hollywood set isn't mincing words when it comes to hygiene. And now, Cardi B is the latest A-Lister to weigh in on the debate.

In a message posted Tuesday to her Twitter account, the 28-year-old rapper, tweeted, "Wassup with people saying they don't shower? It's giving itchy." Cardi isn't the only celebrity on the pro-bathing parade, as Aquaman's Jason Momoa recently revealed in an interview with Access Hollywood that he showers too. "I'm Aquaman. I'm in the f—king water. Don't worry about it. I'm Hawaiian. We got saltwater on me. We good," said Momoa in Monday's Q&A.

Although Cardi and Momoa may be aligned on the matter, Jake Gyllenhaal also has his own views, telling Vanity Fair in early August that, "more and more I find bathing to be less necessary."

If the latest headlines have your head spinning as to how often you should be bathing, catch your breath. As Anne Chapas, M.D., a New York-based dermatologist, previously told Shape, "dermatologists have started advising against overcleaning." The reason? Washing your skin too often or using harsh soaps strips away good bacteria (ICYDK, researchers have found that skin houses nearly a trillion microbes, making up its own unique bacterial blend vital to its health.) Chapas advises cleaning when you really need to (perhaps after a grueling workout) and steer clear of antibacterial soaps. (Related: How to Get Rid of Bad Skin Bacteria Without Wiping Out the Good)