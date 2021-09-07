Cardi B and husband Offset's newest bundle of joy has officially arrived.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Cardi announced that she and Offset had welcomed their second child together, a baby boy. Captioning the sweet Instagram post, "9/4/21🦕💙🧸," the proud parents are seen next to one another in a hospital bed while gazing at their newborn son.

"We are so overjoyed to finally meet our son," said the couple Monday in a statement to People. "He is already loved so much by family and friends and we can't wait to introduce him to his other siblings."

Cardi, 28, and Offset, 29, have been married since 2017 and are also parents to daughter Kulture, who celebrated her 3rd birthday in July. Offset has three other children from previous relationships.

Cardi-B-Celebrity Sightings In New York City - August 30, 2021-GettyImages-1337361778 Credit: Getty Images

Since announcing the arrival of their newborn son, Cardi and Offset have been showered with well-wishes on social media from their famous friends. "Congratulations babe 💙💙GOD BLESS😘🙏🏽❤️," wrote LaLa Anthony on Instagram on Monday, while Kris Jenner posted, "Congratulations!!!!!😍😍😍😍"