Cardi B Gives Birth, Welcomes a Baby Boy with Husband Offset
Cardi announced the news on Monday by sharing the sweetest Instagram snap.
Cardi B and husband Offset's newest bundle of joy has officially arrived.
Taking to Instagram on Monday, Cardi announced that she and Offset had welcomed their second child together, a baby boy. Captioning the sweet Instagram post, "9/4/21🦕💙🧸," the proud parents are seen next to one another in a hospital bed while gazing at their newborn son.
"We are so overjoyed to finally meet our son," said the couple Monday in a statement to People. "He is already loved so much by family and friends and we can't wait to introduce him to his other siblings."
Cardi, 28, and Offset, 29, have been married since 2017 and are also parents to daughter Kulture, who celebrated her 3rd birthday in July. Offset has three other children from previous relationships.
Cardi first announced her pregnancy in June, debuting her baby bump at this year's BET Awards. Since then, the rapper has been having quite the summer. Not only did she drop a new song, "Rumors," with Lizzo, but she also gave rhythmic gymnastics a try as part of her Facebook Watch Together series, Cardi Tries. (See: Cardi B Tried Ballet for the First Time and Documented the Entire Process)
Since announcing the arrival of their newborn son, Cardi and Offset have been showered with well-wishes on social media from their famous friends. "Congratulations babe 💙💙GOD BLESS😘🙏🏽❤️," wrote LaLa Anthony on Instagram on Monday, while Kris Jenner posted, "Congratulations!!!!!😍😍😍😍"
Congrats to Cardi and her growing family!
Comments