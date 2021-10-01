The "WAP" rapper also told her Instagram followers that she's going to tell them about her "crazy-ass delivery" one day.

Cardi B is a gloriously open book, and she hasn't shied away from detailing her experience giving birth to her son. In a series of recent Instagram Stories labeled "girl talk," Cardi described how her body has changed since welcoming her second child with husband Offset last month.

"Everybody is like 'Cardi you so snatched, what did you do? You did lipo? You had a tummy tuck?'" she said in her Instagram Stories. "You cannot do surgery after you give birth — especially me, I lost so much blood, guys. One day, I'm going to talk to you guys about my crazy-ass delivery."

Though Cardi didn't delve into the specifics, losing some blood after giving birth is normal, as some women can potentially lose half a quart during vaginal birth, according to the March of Dimes, and about one quart for a c-section. A more serious and rare condition is postpartum hemorrhage, however, which occurs when a woman has heavy bleeding after giving birth.

As the Instagram Stories continued, Cardi then spoke about her appearance following her son's birth, showing off her post-baby figure in a full-length mirror. "You know I like to be real with you guys. And that's because my skin is still loose and I still got a little pouchy-pouch right here. And oh, child, if I show y'all my back fat and my face is still so fat and my neck, but f—k it!" she said in her Instagram Stories. (Related: Cardi B Defended Lizzo After the Singer Broke Down On Instagram Over 'Racist' Trolls)

The "WAP" artist, 28, also slammed societal pressures on women to rapidly bounce back to their pre-pregnancy bodies after giving birth. "Take y'all f—king time! It's really hard dealing with kids, especially after you do two kids," she said in her Instagram Stories. "After you give birth, child!" (Related: Cardi B Clapped Back at Critics Who Shamed Her For Getting Plastic Surgery)

Cardi and rapper Offset announced the birth of their son on September 4. "We are so overjoyed to finally meet our son," said the couple to People in a statement. "He is already loved so much by family and friends and we can't wait to introduce him to his other siblings." (Related: Mimic Cardi B's Pregnancy Glow from the BET Awards with Her Expert Skin-Care Routine)

In addition to their new bundle of joy, Cardi and Offset also share 3-year-old daughter Kulture. Offset is also a dad to daughter Kalea, as well as sons Cody and Jordan, from previous relationships.