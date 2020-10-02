If tie-dye was the official style of 2020 spring quarantine, then "vote" merchandise is 100 percent the fall mood in fashion — and that's no wonder since somehow Election Day is just around the corner. While the stakes of this pivotable election are incredibly high, it's estimated that only 55 percent of the voting-age population actually fulfilled their civic duty to cast their ballot in the 2016 Presidential Election, according to the United States Elections Project. That plus the fact that we’re still amidst a global pandemic, hate seems to be running rampant, and there's record job loss across the country, exercising your constitutional right has never felt so important.