Mindy Kaling, Jessica Biel, Kerry Washington, and Others Have Been Spotted Wearing Stylish Vote Merch
If tie-dye was the official style of 2020 spring quarantine, then "vote" merchandise is 100 percent the fall mood in fashion — and that's no wonder since somehow Election Day is just around the corner. While the stakes of this pivotable election are incredibly high, it's estimated that only 55 percent of the voting-age population actually fulfilled their civic duty to cast their ballot in the 2016 Presidential Election, according to the United States Elections Project. That plus the fact that we’re still amidst a global pandemic, hate seems to be running rampant, and there's record job loss across the country, exercising your constitutional right has never felt so important.
And while there are plenty of effective ways to spread the word and make a plan (i.e. phone calls, texts, conversations), there's something about simply wearing the message that can make one of the biggest statements. And we're seeing celebs from Hailey Bieber and Jessica Biel to Mindy Kaling and Gwyneth Paltrow going all-in on their "vote" swag. Kerry Washington, for example, has taken to Instagram, posting Stories and in-feed photos featuring a veritable wardrobe worth of "vote" tees and masks. Oprah has also recently been spotted in a “vote" sweater and tee. And need not forget about icon Michelle Obama, who’s 14K gold "vote" necklace shone brightly during the Democratic National Convention this year.
If you want to get in on your favorite leading ladies' style, check out the latest "vote" merch — from clothes to jewelry and even face masks — then hit the polls IRL or through mail-in ballot on or before November 3.
Could this tee be any more patriotic? Stars, stripes, and a simple reminder to exercise your right make this Olive Pope-approved t-shirt an obvious choice. Part of Levi’s collaboration with Rock the Vote, a nonprofit dedicated to building political power and interest amongst young people, this boxy tee is made with a vintage wash for a lived-in feel. Translation: Civic engagement, but make it comfy.
Hoodie season is every season if you ask us. And you might have seen a certain hoodie all over Instagram lately. Most recently Biel shared a selfie in which she’s sporting the cotton sweatshirt in white while Demi Moore, Meghan Trainer, Kate Bosworth, and Emmy Rossum have all posted pics featuring the universally-beloved sweatshirt.
While she's no stranger to sharing her style on Instagram, Kaling recently rocked her most impressive item yet: this special edition tee from Phenomenal Woman that celebrates the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage. Whether working out or working it while running errands, wearing this crewneck will help you — and anyone you pass — remember our roots and, in turn, how lucky we are to now have the right to vote. (Related: Activist Meena Harris Is One Seriously Phenomenal Woman)
ICYMI, Lizzo is 100 percent that b*tch…who wants you to vote. So much so, in fact, that the vegan-eating, workout-winning powerhouse partnered with Quay to create a reusable “vote” mask. Boasting three different layers — an inner filtering layer between a knit outer shell and woven inner lining — adjustable nose wire, and adjustable straps, this face-covering allows you to spread the message while staying safe. Bonus: All proceeds from the purchase of this mask will be donated to the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund and Election Protection coalition.
You can raise your heart rate *and* awarenesses thanks to these limited edition mid-rise leggings from Terez and I am a voter, a nonpartisan movement that aims to create a cultural shift around voting and civic engagement. They’re made with sleek, sweat-wicking fabric that’s sure to pass the squat-test (see-thru, who?) and provide a high level of compression throughout even your toughest HIIT workout. (See also: The Best Leggings On Amazon, According to Customer Reviews)
Best way to rock the vote? Just like Michelle Obama, in this signature “vote” necklace. Available in 14K yellow, rose, or white gold, the necklace can be customized even further with small, large, or diamond letters. Looking for something a little less expensive? Head over to Etsy for a similar style at a fraction of the price (Buy It, $25, etsy.com)
If there’s one look that never goes out of style, it’s jeans and a white t-shirt, and this one just so happens to be dedicated to democracy. And thanks to the fine folks at Madewell, rocking this classic ~ensemble~ has never been more culturally appropriate. With each purchase of their Vote Tee, the brand will donate 100 percent of the purchase price to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).
Part of Saucony’s Women Running collection — which was made in tandem with socially-conscious brand prinkshop — these red, white, and blue running shoes are on a mission to help women run miles and for office. In addition to being an overall A+ shoe for pounding the pavement — lightweight! flexible! conforming! — it also supports equal representation in politics. How, exactly? A portion of the sneaker’s proceeds (and, in turn, the overall collection) For every sneaker sold, Saucony will donate 10 percent of the sale to She Should Run, a nonpartisan nonprofit that encourages women to run for office by identifying and tackling barriers to elected leadership.
Adulting has taught me that Saturday nights should almost always be spent in with vino and Netflix, contorted sleeping positions are guaranteed to hurt your back, and, most importantly, socks are one of the greatest gifts you can ever receive — especially when they spread voter awareness. For each pair of these retro socks you buy, Mother will donate $5 of the purchase price to I am a voter. Rock them with ankle-length cropped jeans or your workout leggings so you can be sure to show the world that you fulfill your civic duty (and they should do the same).
Leave it to Instagram queens Erin and Sara Foster to come up with the cheekiest reminder on the importance of voting. Half-cotton, half-polyester, this white t-shirt makes it easy to tell everyone — be it your most recent ~fling~ or not-so-friendly neighbor — how much voting matters. As if you need another reason to buy this ‘grammable "vote" merch, listen to this: Twenty-five percent of the proceeds from each shirt sold online will be donated to voter registration nonprofit vote.org. So, go ahead and buy one for your BFF, too.
Made of 95 percent cotton and 5 percent spandex, these sorbet-colored shorts are soft AF while still having enough stretch to keep your tush tucked in. While they might not scream "vote" with the same bold design as with some other products on this list, each time you look down, you'll get a subtle reminder of why you made the purchase. Simple white lettering on the thigh reads "When We All Vote" — the name of the nonprofit to which 20 percent of the net sales will be donated. (Related: 12 Stylish Bike Shorts You Can Wear Anywhere)
Even if you're a proud member of team reusable cloth masks (*raises hand*), you're going to want to take a page from Hailey Bieber's book and snag a pack (or three) of these disposable vote-patterned face masks. Boasting a three-layer construction of varying fabrics, each black mask is designed to protect you from COVID-19 as you make your way from Pilates to the polls.
After spending several months in quarantine you miiiight think you’ve bought enough sweatpants to stock an entire closet. But, trust me, your collection could use one more pair — especially when 50 percent of the purchase price will be donated to I am a voter.
Worn by both Gwyneth Paltrow and Karli Kloss, these vote earrings offer a subtle way to spread the message — and in 14K gold no less. (See also: Gwyneth Paltrow Talks Candidly About COVID-19 and Stress with California's Surgeon General)
