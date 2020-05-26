Social media can be an incredibly useful tool for staying up-to-date on the ever-changing news cycle, but unfortunately, it can also be a source of widespread misinformation. Amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, it's more crucial than ever to be armed with factual knowledge about the global pandemic. As a result, plenty of your favorite celebrities are turning over their social media accounts to leading medical, economic, and policy experts, along with frontline workers, to help emphasize the importance of staying informed with the facts.

The initiative called #PassTheMic teams up celebs such as Julia Roberts, Sarah Jessica Parker, Rita Wilson, Penelope Cruz, and others with top experts in an effort to slow the spread of viral misinformation—aiming instead to promote data, science, and facts to help combat COVID-19. Sponsored by ONE, a global organization that works to help end extreme poverty and preventable disease by 2030, this three-week-long campaign began on May 21 and will run through June 11, during which time participating stars will relinquish their accounts—Facebook, Instagram, Twitter—to the "people who actually know what they're talking about," according to the promotional video below. (Related: Celebs Are Sharing Who They #StayHomeFor to Prevent the Spread of the Coronavirus)

Kicking off the campaign on May 21 by taking over Roberts' Instagram was none other than Anthony Fauci, M.D., who serves as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and is a leading voice in the fight against COVID-19. What follows is an impressive all-star line-up of pairings, such as Nashville star Connie Britton who will pass the mic to Jennifer Kates, Ph.D., SVP and director of Global Health and HIV Policy at The Kaiser Family Foundation. Rita Wilson, a COVID-19 survivor, will hand over her account to Mark Dybul, M.D., co-director of the Center for Global Health Practice and Impact and professor in the Department of Medicine at Georgetown University Medical Center. Sarah Jessica Parker will give hers to Craig Spencer, M.D., M.P.H, the director of Global Health in Emergency Medicine at New York-Presbyterian Hospital and Columbia Medicine. (See also: Bebe Rexha Teamed Up with a Mental Health Expert to Offer Advice About Coronavirus Anxiety)

Other celebrities on deck include Millie Bobby Brown, Busy Philipps, Olivia Munn, Beanie Feldstein, and so many more, with the experts providing commentary and facts about the widespread economic, policy, and physical and mental health impacts the pandemic will have if global action is not taken—soon. ONE hasn't released a full schedule of the takeovers, so keep an eye on the celebs' social media accounts as well as ONE's social channels—Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter—for information on the upcoming sessions.

This initiative becomes even more essential as states across the country begin the process of reopening. With summer approaching and the weather turning nicer for so many places across the U.S., it might be tempting to quell cabin fever and get out of the house. But without a vaccine and based on previous pandemic history, there's still a risk for a second wave of COVID-19 infections.

"Other coronaviruses besides the one that causes COVID-19 still spread in the summer, albeit less so than in the colder months," Richard Watkins, M.D., an infectious disease physician in Akron, Ohio, and a professor of internal medicine at the Northeast Ohio Medical University, previously told Shape. He added that it's simply "difficult to predict" if COVID-19 infection rates might slow down in the summer, "especially since the virus is known to be spreading in warm areas of the world, like Africa." (Related: Will COVID-19 Slow Down In the Summer?)

This means vigilance, staying home, and continuing to following the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines for prevention—including social distancing and wearing a face mask when outside—is still vital, even as restrictions across states are lifting.

Dr. Fauci echoed these sentiments in conversation with Roberts on ONE's YouTube Channel, urging caution about resuming "normal" life before we have a vaccine. "The scientific evidence clearly indicates that physical separation has worked but not completely," he shared. "If you look at the curves in our country, it isn't like everything is dramatically going down. Now is not the time to tempt fate and pull back completely." He added, "People say, 'Do you think we'll be back to normal this summer?' and I say, 'I don't really think so,' because I think it may be a new normal, but it's not going to be the way we had it before...If the new normal is bringing an awareness of our vulnerability to these types of things, that's looking at it in a positive, potentially constructive way." (See also: This Brooklyn Park Painted Circles On the Grass to Encourage Social Distancing)

To stay up-to-date on ONE's #PassTheMic campaign, follow them on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter to find out when your favorite celebs are welcoming experts to their channels in the coming weeks. Knowledge is power, and since so much of what's typically on social media hasn't been vetted by experts, there's no better way to stay informed with the facts than by getting them straight from those who work in science and policy—not viral memes and theories based solely on sensationalism.