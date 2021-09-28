Monday's episode of Dancing With the Stars also included the first major elimination of Season 30.

This Is How Cheryl Burke and Cody Rigsby Were Judged On 'DWTS' Amid Her COVID-19 Diagnosis

Cheryl Burke may be sidelined from Dancing With the Stars due to a breakthrough COVID-19 infection, but the show continued on Monday night, with her and partner Cody Rigsby tuning in from afar.

While other celebrities and their partners performed live in front of the judges, which included Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough, Burke and Rigsby instead showcased their Salsa skills through a pre-taped rehearsal. "The rules state that the judges can base their scores and you, at home, can base your votes on their taped performance," explained host Tyra Banks during Monday's show. "It was shot last week, before Cheryl's positive COVID test." (Related: What Is a Breakthrough COVID-19 Infection?)

Dancing to Camila Cabello's "Don't Go Yet," Rigsby and Burke received a total score of 24 out of a possible 40 from the judges. Burke, who appeared virtually on Monday's episode, praised her partner for his hard work amid challenging circumstances. "I'm feeling okay and I'm just grateful that I got vaccinated, I know it could've been way worse. I'm proud of Cody, he worked so hard this week. I just hope to be back in the ballroom soon," she said, according to People.

Ahead of Monday's show, Burke detailed her COVID-19 diagnosis in a video posted to Instagram. "I've been feeling progressively worse," said Burke. "I feel so bad for Cody, I feel like I'm letting him down." (Related: 'Vaxxed' Hilary Duff Tests Positive for Breakthrough Case of COVID-19)

Although the COVID-19 vaccines remain the best form of protection against the virus, breakthrough infections are possible. Fully vaccinated folks who do develop breakthrough infections are less likely to develop serious illness compared to those who aren't vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

While Burke will have to quarantine for the next few days — spoiler alert — she and Rigsby will proceed in the competition, as the pair survived the first Dancing With the Stars elimination on Monday night. (FYI, actor Martin Kove and partner Britt Stewart were axed.)

Wishing Burke a speedy recovery so she and Rigsby can return to the ballroom soon!