Since revealing she was unexpectedly pregnant with her third child back in August, Chrissy Teigen has been unabashedly chronicling her life as a soon-to-be mom-of-three on social media, from opening up about her old-school pregnancy cravings to sharing her love for pregnancy shapewear. But her recent posts about the dangerous complications she’s dealt with over the last few weeks prove that carrying a baby isn’t always as easy as social media makes it seem.

Just one day after revealing that she was hospitalized due to excessive bleeding from her placenta (the organ that supplies nutrients and oxygen to the baby), Teigen took to her Instagram to disclose that she'd received two blood transfusions during her stay. “Hello from hospital,” the 34-year-old wrote in the caption of a throwback photo from New Year’s Eve. “About to have my second blood transfusion, which truly truly truly sounds more dramatic than it is. It’s an IV, but instead of fluids, the blood of some kind human being out there.”

Over on her IG Stories, the momtrepreneur posted a photo of a “Patients’ Guide to Blood Transfusions” pamphlet, along with a series of videos taken from her hospital bed explaining the super-weird feeling of having a blood transfusion. “I got some blood from somebody, so if you donate blood, it goes to actual people — people that might be me,” she says in one video. “I kinda feel like I definitely have somebody else inside me right now, which is an odd feeling to have,” she joked. (BTW, here's what you need to know if you plan on donating blood during the pandemic — or after.)

Teigen is right, BTW. Blood transfusions sound *much* scarier than they are IRL. During the procedure, a patient will have a small tube inserted into a vein into their hand or arm, and a connected IV line will slowly pump donated blood into one of their blood vessels, according to the American Pregnancy Association (APA).

Blood transfusions are often used to replace blood lost through surgery or injury. But pregnant folks sometimes need to undergo the procedure for certain health issues, too. For instance, a pregnant person may need a blood transfusion if they develop severe anemia (when you lack enough healthy red blood cells to carry adequate oxygen to your body's tissues) close to their due date, or if they're experiencing hemorrhaging, aka a loss of blood from damaged blood vessels, which can lead to anemia, according to the APA. Not exactly small issues to have. (Related: Weird Pregnancy Side Effects That Are Actually Normal)

Fortunately, the side effects of blood transfusions tend to be minor, including headaches, mild fever, and a rash, according to the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (RCOG) in the UK. In ″very rare″ circumstances, a blood transfusion may lead to severe side effects such as breathing difficulty or a sudden drop in blood pressure, in which case the procedure would stop immediately so a doctor can assess the situation and keep the patient safe, according to RCOG.

Based on a tweet Teigen posted the morning after her two blood transfusions, it’s clear that her extreme bleeding wasn’t just a minor hiccup. “Just had a really scary morning,” she wrote. “Huge clot, almost save-worthy. The scramble to hear the heartbeat seemed like hours. I never thought I’d relief sigh so much in my liiiiife.”

While Teigen hasn’t yet shared specifics on why, exactly, she received two blood transfusions or what this “huge clot” was, she has been vocal about the bleeding issues she’s been experiencing for a little less than a month, which put her on mandatory bed rest for the last few weeks. ″We're talking more than your period, girls, but definitely not spotting,″ Teigen said in an Instagram Story the day she was hospitalized. ″A lot of people spot and it’s usually fine. But mine was a lot.″

″Every time I’d go to the bathroom it would be blood, but honestly, just laying there would be blood,” she continued. “But today the big difference was that it kind of was like you were to turn a faucet on to low and leave it there... It was at the point today where it was like never stopping.″

Turns out, vaginal bleeding is actually pretty common when carrying a baby: Up to one in four women experience it at some point during their pregnancy, according to the U.S. National Library of Medicine. Though most causes of bleeding during pregnancy aren’t serious, sometimes it can signal an impending miscarriage or a condition that needs immediate treatment, such as the placenta separating from the wall of the uterus, the placenta covering the cervix, or the cervix prematurely opening up, according to the Mayo Clinic. And when a pregnant person is in their second trimester (like Teigen), any amount of vaginal bleeding that lasts longer than a few hours is worthy of a trip to the doctor’s office, according to the Mayo Clinic. (Related: How I Learned to Trust My Body Again After a Miscarriage)

Luckily, Teigen said she and her baby are doing ″completely fine" since she was hospitalized earlier this week. "[We're] just missing the little things like walking...cooking...playing with the other buttbutts,” she wrote.