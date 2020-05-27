She shared the news about her upcoming breast explant surgery after people on social media criticized her for getting a COVID-19 test.

Chrissy Teigen is never afraid to keep it real on social media—even when she's getting a swab inserted in her nose to test for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The model recently shared a video of her COVID-19 test experience on Twitter. In the clip, Teigen can be seen laughing in response to the feeling of the coronavirus test swab in her nose, saying it "tickled" more than she expected.

But after Teigen received backlash for the lighthearted post—some people accused her of using her "privilege" as a celebrity to get a test just for fun—the mom of two set the record straight on why she got the test in the first place. In a tweet, she first clarified that everyone in Los Angeles (where she lives) can get a free COVID-19 test if they want one. BTW, this is technically true—although the county does have a tiered system for COVID-19 testing priorities (meaning, for instance, that essential workers and anyone with COVID-19 symptoms will likely receive a test sooner than someone who's not experiencing symptoms or working on the frontlines).

Continuing her tweet, Teigen said she decided to get tested for COVID-19 because she'll soon be undergoing surgery—specifically, breast implant removal, she later shared on Instagram.

"A lot of people are understandably curious (and nosey!) so I'll just say it here: I'm getting my boobs out!" she wrote in her post. "They've been great to me for many years but I'm just over it. I'd like to be able to zip a dress in my size, lay on my belly with pure comfort! No biggie!" (Related: Proof Chrissy Teigen Is the Ultimate Truth-Teller When It Comes to Body Positivity)

ICYDK, Teigen has been pretty open about her breast augmentation. In a recent interview with Glamour UK, she said she'd gotten implants in her 20s during her modeling days. "It was more for a swimsuit thing," she told the outlet. "I thought, if I'm going to be posing [in a swimsuit], laid on my back, I want them to be perky!"

However, she told Glamour UK that she started to consider removing her breast implants after having her two children, 4-year-old Luna, and 2-year-old Miles. "I want them out now," she said during the interview.

Following Teigen's Instagram post about her breast implant removal, fans shared their support for Teigen and her candor in the comments section. One such comment came from fellow cookbook author and entrepreneur, Ayesha Curry, who called her own breast implant removal "life-changing."

"You're gonna love it," continued Curry. "I got mine out last year. They were making me so sick." (Curry didn't elaborate in her comment, but reports of breast implant illness—characterized by symptoms such as fatigue and chronic pain, among other health issues—are on the rise in those who've undergone certain types of breast augmentation.)

As for Teigen, it seems that she simply doesn't want her breast implants anymore for personal reasons, as she hasn't indicated having any health issues related to the implants.

Now that many communities across the country are slowly starting to reopen and resume normal business, the American Hospital Association (AHA) has issued framework guidance on elective surgeries to help hospitals evaluate whether (and how) to provide these surgeries moving forward—including best practices for personal protective equipment (PPE), general health and safety measures in healthcare facilities, and allocation of COVID-related resources, among other guidelines.

Keck Medicine of USC in Los Angeles, for instance, notes that patients and healthcare workers will be "thoroughly screened" as they enter, with face masks and temperature checks required. The medical center is also keeping COVID-19 patients and the staffers caring for them isolated on separate floors, with designated walkways and elevators. Social distancing is enforced in Keck Medicine waiting rooms, and clinical areas will be "thoroughly cleaned and disinfected prior to use." And, like Teigen, all pre-operative patients are tested for COVID-19 at least 72 hours prior to their procedure (patients who test positive will have their procedures rescheduled, according to the medical center).

"Many people are in need of medical care because they postponed surgeries and procedures to allow hospitals to intensely focus on a COVID-19 surge," Stephanie Hall, M.D., M.H.A., chief medical officer of Keck Hospital of USC and USC Norris Cancer Hospital, said in a press release announcing these updates. We feel confident in our ability to provide care safely, and are closely monitoring our resources and local public health information in the event that we need to quickly adjust to ensure the best course for patients, our staff and the community at large." (Related: What Does a Positive Coronavirus Antibody Test Result Really Mean?)

As for Teigen, it's unclear when (or where) she'll get her breast implants removed—frankly, like she's already said, it's no one's business but her own.

One thing that's for sure? She'll probably have something witty and hilariously honest to say about it when all is said and done.

"I'll still have boobs, they'll just be pure fat," Teigen wrote, concluding her Instagram post. "Which is all a tit is in the first place. A dumb, miraculous bag of fat."