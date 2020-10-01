"On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it."

After being hospitalized for significant bleeding during her pregnancy, Chrissy Teigen has shared that she and husband John Legend lost their third child.

“We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before," Teigen wrote in an Instagram post alongside black and white photos of her and Legend in the hospital. "We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough.” (Here’s what Teigen said about undergoing blood transfusions during her pregnancy.)

In the same post, Teigen shared that she and Legend had decided to name their third child Jack. “We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital,” she wrote. “But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever.”

Prior to losing Jack, the model and cookbook author had initially been on mandatory bed rest due to excessive bleeding from her placenta (the organ that provides nutrients and oxygen to the baby). However, as the bleeding continued, Teigen was hospitalized and received multiple blood transfusions, a procedure in which a small tube is inserted into a vein in the hand or arm while a connected IV line slowly pumps donated blood into the blood vessels. Unfortunately, though, the transfusions weren’t enough to save Jack, Teigen shared.

“To our Jack - I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive,” she wrote in her post. “We will always love you.”

“We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience,” Teigen continued. “But every day can’t be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it.” (Related: How I Learned to Trust My Body Again After a Miscarriage)

Legend took to Twitter with a simple message for his third child: "We love you, Jack," he wrote.